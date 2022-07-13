Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers

July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Evander Kane signed a fresh four-year contract and will return the Edmonton Oilers next season, the NHL franchise announced.

The Oilers said Tuesday that the pact includes $5.125 million in average annual value for a total worth $20.5 million.

"I want to win and I believe after signing this deal we will be able to add the right pieces, along with myself, to accomplish that goal, a championship," Kane wrote Tuesday night on Instagram and Twitter.

Kane, 30, totaled 22 goals and 17 assists for 39 points in 43 games last season for the Oilers. The 13-year veteran joined the team last off-season in free agency. Kane totaled 22 goals and 27 assists for 49 points in 2020-21 for the San Jose Sharks.

The 6-foot-2 forward led the NHL in penalty minutes in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Kane entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 NHL Draft.

He remained with the team through its move and transition into the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets then traded Kane in 2015 to the Buffalo Sabres.

Kane was traded a second time in 2018 to the Sharks. He totaled 286 goals and 545 points in his first 812 regular-season games.

"Throughout the last 12 months there have been lots of road blocks, tons of adversity and many tough days," Kane wrote on social media. "I'm grateful for the tremendous amount of support from family, friends, teammates and others who have helped me stay strong through those difficult times.

"I want to thank the Edmonton Oilers for giving me an opportunity to remind people who I am as a player and a person."