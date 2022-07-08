Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections

Winger Juraj Slafkovsky (R) became the first Slovakian to be selected No. 1 overall in an NHL Draft on Thursday in Montreal. File Photo by Paul Hanna/UPI | License Photo

"It's unbelievable," Slafkovsky told ESPN. "It can't believe that this actually happened. ... It's just a special moment."

The New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers made the next four picks.

The Columbus Blue Jackets took defenseman David Jiricek at No. 6 overall. The Chicago Blackhawks then snagged Canadian defenseman Kevin Korchinski. The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres then picked centers Marco Kasper and Matthew Savoie, respectively, with the next two picks.

The Anaheim Ducks snagged Russian defenseman Pavel Mintyukov at No. 10 overall.

The first round featured 32 selections, including nine Canadians, six Americans and three Russians. Slafkovsky, 18, made history as the first Slovakian taken No. 1 overall in an NHL Draft.

Second- through seventh-round coverage of the 2022 NHL Draft will start at 11 a.m. EDT Friday on NHL Network.

2022 NHL Draft

First Round

1. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens

2. Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils

3. Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes

4. Shane Wright, C, Seattle Kraken

5. Cutter Gauthier, LW, Philadelphia Flyers

6. David Jiricek, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

7. Kevin Korchinski, D, Chicago Blackhawks

8. Marco Kasper, C, Detroit Red Wings

9. Matthew Savoie, C, Buffalo Sabres

10. Pavel Mintyukov, D, Anaheim Ducks

11. Conor Geekie, C, Arizona Coyotes

12. Denton Mateychuk, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

13. Frank Nazar, C, Chicago Blackhawks

14. Rutger Mcgroarty, RW, Winnipeg Jets

15. Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW, San Jose Sharks

16. Noah Ostlund, C, Buffalo Sabres

17. Joakim Kemell, RW, Nashville Predators

18. Lian Bichsel, D, Dallas Stars

19. Liam Ohgren, LW, Minnesota Wild

20. Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Washington Capitals

21. Owen Pickering, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Nathan Gaucher, C, Anaheim Ducks

23. Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues

24. Danila Yurov, RW, Minnesota Wild

25. Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks

26. Filip Mesar, RW, Montreal Canadiens

27. Filip Bystedt, C, San Jose Sharks

28. Jiri Kulich, C, Buffalo Sabres

29. Maveric Lamoureux, D, Arizona Coyotes

30. Brad Lambert, C, Winnipeg Jets

31. Isaac Howard, LW, Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Reid Schaefer, LW, Edmonton Oilers