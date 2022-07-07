Trending
Advertisement
NHL
July 7, 2022 / 1:59 PM

Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension

By Alex Butler
1/5
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang logged a career-high 68 points this past season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.

The pact will start in 2022-23 and run through the 2027-28 season.

Advertisement

"Kris epitomizes what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin," Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a news release.

"The role he plays on our team is irreplaceable, he is a leader in our locker room, and has made countless contributions to the organization over the last 15-plus years, which includes three Stanley Cup championships. We are thrilled to make him a Penguin for life."

Letang, 35, joined the Penguins as a third-round pick in the 2005 NHL Draft. The two-time All-Star helped the team win Stanley Cup titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

He scored 650 points, with 144 goals and 506 assists, in 941 appearances over his first 16 seasons with the Penguins. He logged a career-high 68 points, with 10 goals and 58 assists in 78 games last season.

Read More

Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win first Cup in two decades Stanley Cup Final: Kadri OT winner leads Avs over Lightning for 3-1 lead

Latest Headlines

Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
NHL // 5 minutes ago
Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
July 7 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for three NHL Draft picks, the teams announced Thursday.
NHL's Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, staff
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL's Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, staff
July 1 (UPI) -- The San Jose Sharks fired head coach Bob Boughner and his staff after they failed to reach the playoffs for a third-consecutive season.
Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration
NHL // 1 week ago
Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration
June 27 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche dented the Stanley Cup almost immediately after they claimed the NHL's storied championship trophy with a Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win first Cup in two decades
NHL // 1 week ago
Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win first Cup in two decades
June 26 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche came from behind Sunday night to win the Stanley Cup, their first in two decades, downing the reigning two-time champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1 in Game 6 of the Cup F
Stanley Cup Final, College World Series, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup Final, College World Series, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final, College World Series finals and a trio of NASCAR races highlight sports events that will air this weekend. Dozens of games from Women's international soccer and MLS and MLB also will air.
Stanley Cup Final: Kadri OT winner leads Avs over Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Kadri OT winner leads Avs over Lightning for 3-1 lead
June 23 (UPI) -- Center Nazem Kadri scored 12:02 into overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a narrow win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche are one win from the NHL title.
Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews claims NHL MVP honors
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews claims NHL MVP honors
June 22 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is the winner of the 2021-22 Hart Memorial Trophy, given annually to the NHL's MVP, the league announced.
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
June 21 (UPI) -- Six Tampa Bay Lightning players scored as part of a balanced attack used to beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche dominate Lightning in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche dominate Lightning in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead
June 18 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche crushed the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver.
Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 17 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the U.S. Open, the third major tournament of the golf season, are the top sports events scheduled for this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi
Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final
Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement