Coach Bob Boughner, who failed to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs in three seasons as coach of the San Jose Sharks, was fired Thursday. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- The San Jose Sharks fired head coach Bob Boughner and his staff after they failed to reach the playoffs for a third-consecutive season. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Sportsnet that Boughner was relieved of his duties Thursday night. Advertisement

Boughner, 51, posted 67 wins, 85 losses and 23 overtime losses in parts of three seasons as coach of the Sharks. The Sharks went 32-37-13 last season and finished in sixth place in their division of the western conference.

Boughner took over as coach in 2019-20 when the Sharks fired Peter DeBoer 33 games into the season.

He led the Sharks to 14 wins, 20 losses and three overtime losses in his first season. The Sharks went 21-28-7 in 2020-21.

DeBoer led the team to the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of his first four seasons with the franchise. The Sharks lost to Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson resigned in April. The team also is searching for his replacement.