Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 23, 2022 / 8:20 AM

Stanley Cup Final: Kadri OT winner leads Avs over Lightning for 3-1 lead

By Alex Butler

June 23 (UPI) -- Center Nazem Kadri scored 12:02 into overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a narrow win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche are one win from the NHL title.

Fellow forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Andrew Cogliano also scored in the comeback victory Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Avalanche will host the Lightning in Game 5 on Friday in Denver.

Advertisement

"It was certainly a team effort on the goal," Kadri told reporters. "It feels nice to get it done."

Center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning. Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper totaled 37 saves. Star net minder Andrei Vasilevskiy logged 34 stops for the Lightning.

Cirelli drew first blood when he beat Kuemper just 36 seconds into the game. The Lightning carried that narrow edge into the second. MacKinnon then beat Vasilevskiy for a game-tying score off a power play 5:17 into the bridge period.

Hedman beat Kuemper for a second time about five minutes later. The Lightning stayed on top for the rest of the second. The Avalanche's fourth line was responsible for the game-tying score just 2:53 into the third.

Advertisement

Forward Darren Helm received the puck between the blue line and the Lightning's right circle to spark that score. He then ripped a shot toward the net.

RELATED NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus

Center Nico Sturm deflected the puck off Vasilevskiy and got the rebound, but his next attempt deflected off Cogliano and found the net.

The Lightning nearly scored the go-ahead goal with about 11:30 remaining, but star winger Nikita Kucherov hit the cross bar with a rocket shot.

Kadri then played the hero 12:02 into the bonus period. Kuemper picked up the puck in the Avalanche's left circle and found winger Artturi Lehkonen with a quick pass at the blue line to start that play.

RELATED Kenan Thompson returns to host NHL Awards after 2-year hiatus

Lehkonen then turned and flicked his wrist to find Kadri with a pass as he skated between three defenders.

The star forward weaved toward the right post and put the puck on his backhand as he roped a wrist shot just inside Vasilevskiy's right arm and into the top of the net.

"A lot of times you are part of some heartbreaking losses and defeats," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "I've been with a group that just fights and fights. They've fought their way to a third Stanley Cup Final in a row. ... To watch this team and what they've gone through and the battling that's gone on. We are all in this together. ... This one is going to sting much more than others."

Advertisement

The Avalanche will host the Lightning in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Ball Arena. The game will air on ABC. Game 6 of the best-of-seven series, will be Sunday, if the Lightning win Game 5.

Read More

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews claims NHL MVP honors

Latest Headlines

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews claims NHL MVP honors
NHL // 1 day ago
Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews claims NHL MVP honors
June 22 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is the winner of the 2021-22 Hart Memorial Trophy, given annually to the NHL's MVP, the league announced.
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
NHL // 2 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
June 21 (UPI) -- Six Tampa Bay Lightning players scored as part of a balanced attack used to beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche dominate Lightning in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead
NHL // 4 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche dominate Lightning in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead
June 18 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche crushed the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver.
Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule
NHL // 6 days ago
Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 17 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the U.S. Open, the third major tournament of the golf season, are the top sports events scheduled for this weekend.
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
June 16 (UPI) -- The winners of this year's Stanley Cup Final will not be allowed to bring the trophy to Russia or Belarus due to the war in Ukraine, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said at a news conference.
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
June 16 (UPI) -- Left wing Andre Burakovsky buried a backhanded one-timer in overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
June 15 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with Game 1 on Wednesday in Denver. The Avalanche, who are favored in the best-of-seven series, will attempt to deny a Lightning three-peat.
Vegas Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as new head coach
NHL // 1 week ago
Vegas Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as new head coach
June 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Bruce Cassidy as their next head coach, the team announced.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Lightning rally past Rangers, take 3-2 series lead
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Lightning rally past Rangers, take 3-2 series lead
June 10 (UPI) -- Left wing Ondrej Palat scored the first of two goals in the final 1:50 to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Rangers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning past Rangers to even East finals
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning past Rangers to even East finals
June 8 (UPI) -- Ondrej Palat logged a goal and two assists Tuesday night and Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 34 saves to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to tie the series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
Title IX at 50: huge gains for women's sports, but more work to do
Title IX at 50: huge gains for women's sports, but more work to do
LIV golfers cleared to play in 2022 British Open
LIV golfers cleared to play in 2022 British Open
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
Bucs' Rob Gronkowski retires, leaves door open for NFL return
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Swiatek receive top seeds; Serena Williams unseeded
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement