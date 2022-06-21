Trending
NHL
June 21, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3

By Alex Butler
Ten Tampa Bay Lightning players were involved in six scores against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Six Tampa Bay Lightning players scored as part of a balanced attack used to beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat each recorded a goal and an assist in the 6-2 triumph Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Avalanche still lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

"We knew this was a pretty much a must-win game for us," Stamkos told reporters. "I thought we proved it. Our attention to detail was much better."

Right wing Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Victor Hedman logged two assists apiece for the Lightning. Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the loss. Game 4 will be Wednesday in Tampa.

"It was uplifting," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "When everybody is involved, it just kind of galvanizes the team."

Landeskog lit the lamp for a power-play goal 8:19 into the first period. Center Anthony Cirelli tied the game with a score for the Lightning about five minutes later. Palat gave the Lighting a 2-1 lead when he beat Avalanche net minder Darcy Kuemper about two minutes later.

The Lightning carried the one-goal lead into the second. Left wing Nicholas Paul beat Kuemper for a third time 1:26 into the period. Landeskog answered with a power-play score about three minutes later to cut into the deficit, but the Avalanche would not score again.

Stamkos, Maroon and fellow fellow forward Corey Perry scored three unanswered goals to end the bridge frame. Neither team found the net over the final 25 minutes.

The Avalanche pulled Kuemper and brought in Pavel Francouz during the second period outburst. Kuemper totaled 17 saves. Francouz stopped nine shots. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy logged 37 saves.

Game 4 will be at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Amalie Arena. The series will then go to Denver for Game 5.

