June 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights hired Bruce Cassidy as their next head coach, the team announced Tuesday. Cassidy, who was fired by the Boston Bruins earlier this month, replaces Peter DeBoer in Las Vegas. DeBoer was fired once the 2021-22 regular season concluded. Advertisement

"I am excited to join an organization that shares my commitment to winning and can't wait to get to work with the talent that has been assembled in Vegas," Cassidy said in a statement. "It's been impressive to watch the city embrace the Golden Knights from afar, and my family and I look forward to becoming a part of that."

The 57-year-old Cassidy was expected to be a hot coaching candidate this off-season, and that proved to be true. His new agreement with the Golden Knights came just over a week after Boston fired him on June 6.

Cassidy had coached the Bruins since February 2017, compiling a 245-108-46 record and leading them to the playoffs in each of his six seasons -- including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019.

The Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Bruins in the first round this postseason.

Vegas, meanwhile, fired DeBoer in mid-May after the club stumbled down the stretch and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since entering the league as an expansion team in the 2017-18 season.

DeBoer finished with a 98-50-12 record over three seasons.