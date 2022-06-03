Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 3, 2022 / 8:26 AM

Stanley Cup playoffs: Francouz, Avs shut out Oilers for 2-0 lead in WCF

By Alex Butler
Stanley Cup playoffs: Francouz, Avs shut out Oilers for 2-0 lead in WCF
Center Nathan MacKinnon scored one of the Colorado Avalanche's four goals in a shutout of the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday in Denver. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots and the Colorado Avalanche shut out the high-scoring Edmonton Oilers to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup playoff series.

Right wing Mikko Rantanen logged a goal and an assist in the 4-0 triumph Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver. Center Nazem Kadri totaled three assists.

Advertisement

"It was a special night," Francouz told reporters at his postgame news conference. "I think it was an overall team effort.

Left wing Artturi Lehkonen, defenseman Josh Manson and center Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche. Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will be Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.

"Our detail and our focus was exactly what we wanted to do," Kadri said. "We wanted to turn it up a notch. We understood that last game wasn't sustainable for the whole series.

"They are a high-octane team. I think we did a great job defensively."

Neither team scored in the first period of Game 2. Lehkonen then lit the lamp 3:58 into the second. He scored that goal off assists from Kadri and Rantanen. Manson beat Oilers net minder Mike Smith for a second time just 15 seconds later.

Advertisement

Rantanen found the net 6:02 into the second and the Avalanche carried a 3-0 lead into the third. Neither team found the net for the next 15 minutes. MacKinnon lit the lamp for the final time with a power-play score with 4:40 remaining.

"I thought it was a really competitive first period. ... That little span in the second period really hurt us and took the wind out of our sails," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. "We weren't able to generate what we wanted to generate as the game went on."

Game 3 will start at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Edmonton. Game 4 will be Monday in Edmonton. Game 5, if necessary, will be Wednesday at Ball Arena.

Read More

Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4 NHL: Golden Knights fire coach Peter DeBoer after first non-playoff season NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule

Latest Headlines

Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers unleash on G Vasilevskiy, Lightning in Game 1
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers unleash on G Vasilevskiy, Lightning in Game 1
June 2 (UPI) -- Center Filip Chytil scored twice and the New York Rangers netted six goals against star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
NHL // 2 days ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
June 1 (UPI) -- Left wing J.T. Compher scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's eight goals in a high-scoring win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Denver.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
NHL // 3 days ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
May 31 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Chris Kreider scored twice and goaltender Igor Shesterkin logged 37 saves to lead the New York Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes and into the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.
McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
NHL // 1 week ago
McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
May 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid whipped a wrist shot by Jacob Markstrom 5:03 into overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Calgary Flames in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series and into the Western Conference finals.
Bozak, Blues beat Avalanche in OT, tighten Stanley Cup playoff series
NHL // 1 week ago
Bozak, Blues beat Avalanche in OT, tighten Stanley Cup playoff series
May 26 (UPI) -- Center Tyler Bozak beat goaltender Darcy Kuemper for a score in overtime to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoff series and stave off elimination.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
May 24 (UPI) -- Center Nazem Kadri logged a hat-trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff matchup, helping his team secure a 3-1 lead in the second-round series.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kane's hat trick helps Oilers take series lead vs. Flames
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kane's hat trick helps Oilers take series lead vs. Flames
May 23 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Evander Kane logged a second-period hat trick to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons
NHL // 1 week ago
Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons
May 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has stepped down from his position after three seasons at the helm, the team announced.
Colton, Lightning stun Panthers with score in final seconds, take 2-0 series lead
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Colton, Lightning stun Panthers with score in final seconds, take 2-0 series lead
May 20 (UPI) -- Center Ross Colton smacked in a point-blank range shot in the final seconds to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals
May 19 (UPI) -- Left wing Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals to help the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement