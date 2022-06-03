Stanley Cup playoffs: Francouz, Avs shut out Oilers for 2-0 lead in WCF

Center Nathan MacKinnon scored one of the Colorado Avalanche's four goals in a shutout of the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday in Denver. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots and the Colorado Avalanche shut out the high-scoring Edmonton Oilers to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup playoff series. Right wing Mikko Rantanen logged a goal and an assist in the 4-0 triumph Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver. Center Nazem Kadri totaled three assists.

"It was a special night," Francouz told reporters at his postgame news conference. "I think it was an overall team effort.

Left wing Artturi Lehkonen, defenseman Josh Manson and center Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche. Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will be Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.

"Our detail and our focus was exactly what we wanted to do," Kadri said. "We wanted to turn it up a notch. We understood that last game wasn't sustainable for the whole series.

"They are a high-octane team. I think we did a great job defensively."

Neither team scored in the first period of Game 2. Lehkonen then lit the lamp 3:58 into the second. He scored that goal off assists from Kadri and Rantanen. Manson beat Oilers net minder Mike Smith for a second time just 15 seconds later.



Rantanen found the net 6:02 into the second and the Avalanche carried a 3-0 lead into the third. Neither team found the net for the next 15 minutes. MacKinnon lit the lamp for the final time with a power-play score with 4:40 remaining.

"I thought it was a really competitive first period. ... That little span in the second period really hurt us and took the wind out of our sails," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. "We weren't able to generate what we wanted to generate as the game went on."

Game 3 will start at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Edmonton. Game 4 will be Monday in Edmonton. Game 5, if necessary, will be Wednesday at Ball Arena.