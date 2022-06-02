Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 2, 2022 / 7:45 AM

Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers unleash on G Vasilevskiy, Lightning in Game 1

By Alex Butler
1/5
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers unleash on G Vasilevskiy, Lightning in Game 1
New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period of a playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday in New York. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Center Filip Chytil scored twice and the New York Rangers netted six goals against star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Wingers Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin and centers Frank Vatrano and Mika Zibanejad also scored in the 6-2 win Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Advertisement

"They are a good team over there," Vatrano told reporters. "We can't let our foot off the throttle. We have to keep playing one shift at a time, one game at a time and stick to our game plan."

Rangers net minder Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in the lopsided win. Vasilevskiy, a former Vezina Trophy winner and a Top 3 finalist for the best goaltender award over the past four seasons, made 28 stops.

RELATED Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4

"The Rangers have some dynamic players," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "If you give them an inch, they take a mile. They did that. Give credit to them. They are a good team. ... They compete hard and they didn't fluke their way to where they are in these playoffs.

Advertisement

"But in saying that, we have better in us."

Kreider put the Rangers up 1-0 just 71 seconds into the first period. Veteran center Steven Stamkos answered that score just 6:07 later with a game-tying goal for the Lightning.

RELATED Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons

Vatrano scored another Rangers goal 7:50 into the second. The Lightning tied the score a second time when left wing Ondrej Palat beat Shesterkin less than two minutes later.

The Rangers then ended the game with four-unanswered scores, including two by Chytil to end the second period. The Rangers forward found the net for his first score midway through the period. He beat Vasilevskiy for a fourth time with 4:17 remaining in the second.

Panarin piled on with another Rangers goal 30 seconds into the third. Zibanejad lit the lamp for a final time with a power-play score with 6:06 remaining.

RELATED Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals

The Rangers will host the Lightning in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Madison Square Garden. Game 3 will be Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
June 1 (UPI) -- Left wing J.T. Compher scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's eight goals in a high-scoring win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Denver.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
NHL // 2 days ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
May 31 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Chris Kreider scored twice and goaltender Igor Shesterkin logged 37 saves to lead the New York Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes and into the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.
McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
NHL // 6 days ago
McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
May 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid whipped a wrist shot by Jacob Markstrom 5:03 into overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Calgary Flames in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series and into the Western Conference finals.
Bozak, Blues beat Avalanche in OT, tighten Stanley Cup playoff series
NHL // 1 week ago
Bozak, Blues beat Avalanche in OT, tighten Stanley Cup playoff series
May 26 (UPI) -- Center Tyler Bozak beat goaltender Darcy Kuemper for a score in overtime to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoff series and stave off elimination.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
May 24 (UPI) -- Center Nazem Kadri logged a hat-trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff matchup, helping his team secure a 3-1 lead in the second-round series.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kane's hat trick helps Oilers take series lead vs. Flames
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kane's hat trick helps Oilers take series lead vs. Flames
May 23 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Evander Kane logged a second-period hat trick to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons
NHL // 1 week ago
Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons
May 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has stepped down from his position after three seasons at the helm, the team announced.
Colton, Lightning stun Panthers with score in final seconds, take 2-0 series lead
NHL // 1 week ago
Colton, Lightning stun Panthers with score in final seconds, take 2-0 series lead
May 20 (UPI) -- Center Ross Colton smacked in a point-blank range shot in the final seconds to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals
May 19 (UPI) -- Left wing Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals to help the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.
Josh Manson nets overtime winner, leads Avalanche over Blues in Game 1
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Josh Manson nets overtime winner, leads Avalanche over Blues in Game 1
May 18 (UPI) -- Defenseman Josh Manson flipped in a long-range wrist shot 8:02 into overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a narrow win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38
Golf: PGA Tour's Bart Bryant dies in car accident
Golf: PGA Tour's Bart Bryant dies in car accident
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals
French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement