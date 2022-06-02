Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers unleash on G Vasilevskiy, Lightning in Game 1

1/5

New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period of a playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday in New York. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Center Filip Chytil scored twice and the New York Rangers netted six goals against star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Wingers Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin and centers Frank Vatrano and Mika Zibanejad also scored in the 6-2 win Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Advertisement

"They are a good team over there," Vatrano told reporters. "We can't let our foot off the throttle. We have to keep playing one shift at a time, one game at a time and stick to our game plan."

Rangers net minder Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in the lopsided win. Vasilevskiy, a former Vezina Trophy winner and a Top 3 finalist for the best goaltender award over the past four seasons, made 28 stops.

"The Rangers have some dynamic players," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "If you give them an inch, they take a mile. They did that. Give credit to them. They are a good team. ... They compete hard and they didn't fluke their way to where they are in these playoffs.

"But in saying that, we have better in us."

Kreider put the Rangers up 1-0 just 71 seconds into the first period. Veteran center Steven Stamkos answered that score just 6:07 later with a game-tying goal for the Lightning.

Vatrano scored another Rangers goal 7:50 into the second. The Lightning tied the score a second time when left wing Ondrej Palat beat Shesterkin less than two minutes later.

The Rangers then ended the game with four-unanswered scores, including two by Chytil to end the second period. The Rangers forward found the net for his first score midway through the period. He beat Vasilevskiy for a fourth time with 4:17 remaining in the second.

Panarin piled on with another Rangers goal 30 seconds into the third. Zibanejad lit the lamp for a final time with a power-play score with 6:06 remaining.

The Rangers will host the Lightning in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Madison Square Garden. Game 3 will be Sunday in Tampa, Fla.