Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured

Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher scored twice to lead his team to a playoff win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday in Denver. Photo by Quintin Soloviev/Wikimedia Commons

June 1 (UPI) -- Left wing J.T. Compher scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's eight goals in a high-scoring win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Denver. The Avalanche scored three times in the first period and four times in the second in the 8-6 victory Tuesday at Ball Arena. Defenseman Cale Makar chipped in a goal and two assists. Advertisement

"It was a good one for us," Compher told reporters. "We are going to have some stuff to clean up. A lot of guys chipped in offensively, but I think we have a lot to clean up defensively if we want to win more games in the series."

Wingers Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen and centers Andrew Cogliano, Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri also scored in the victory. Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper saved 13 of 16 shots, but sustained an upper body injury and left in the second period.

"Hats off to them, they didn't quit," MacKinnon said. "We knew they weren't going to quit. ... A lot of resilience on that team. I am happy we got the win."

Oilers left wing Evander Kane drew first blood 5:04 into the first. Compher answered 36 seconds later to tie the score. MacKinnon gave the Avalanche the lead with 4:50 remaining in the period.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman followed with another game-tying goal, extending his scoring streak to six-consecutive games. Makar then beat Oilers net minder Mike Smith with an unassisted score with 14 seconds left in the period to give the Avalanche a final edge.

Kadri scored on a power play 32 seconds into the second. Oilers center Ryan McLeod scored another goal less than three minutes later, but the Avalanche responded with three unanswered scores to take control.

Rantanen started the streak with a score 4:38 into the second. Compher and Cogliano found the net within the next 12 minutes for a 7-3 Avalanche lead.

Center Connor McDavid scored his eighth goal of the postseason 31 seconds after the Cogliano score, but the Oilers still trailed by three goals to start the third.

Oilers center Derek Ryan cut into the deficit with another score 3:28 into the final period. Fellow center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added another score on a power play with 12:36 remaining, which cut the deficit to one goal.

The Oilers would not find the net again. Landeskog finished the night with an empty-net goal with 22 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The Avalanche will host the Oilers in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Ball Arena.