May 16, 2022 / 1:43 PM

NHL: Golden Knights fire coach Peter DeBoer after first non-playoff season

By Alex Butler
Fired coach Peter DeBoer and the Vegas Golden Knights missed the postseason by four points in 2021-22. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights hockey team fired coach Peter DeBoer after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in its brief history, general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday.

"We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons," McCrimmon in a news release.

"Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we've witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL.

"After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season."

DeBoer led the Golden Knights to a 43-31-8 record this past season and a fourth-place finish in the Western Conference's Pacific division.

The Golden Knights, who played their inaugural season in 2016-18, went 98-50-12 in three seasons under DeBoer. The veteran coach replaced former Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant during the 2019-20 campaign.

DeBoer, 53, previously coached the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks.

The Golden Knights won their division in three of their first four seasons. They lost in the Stanley Cup playoffs semifinals in 2021 and in the Western Conference finals in 2020.

They reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, but lost in five games to the Washington Capitals.

The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs continue with Game 1 of a second-round series between the Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

