Stanley Cup playoffs: Penguins' Sidney Crosby injures upper body

1/5

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (L) stands with goalie Louis Domingue after a win over the New York Rangers on Monday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Sidney Crosby's Game 6 playing status is in limbo, as the Pittsburgh Penguins captain will be evaluated for an upper-body injury amid a playoff series against the New York Rangers, coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday. "Sid will be evaluated when he goes back to Pittsburgh with us today," Sullivan told reporters in a video news conference. "His injury is an upper-body injury. I'm not going to get into more specifics with that." Advertisement

Crosby sustained the injury in the second period of the Penguins' 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 5 of the first-round series Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Crosby was hurt when he took a high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. He did not play for the final 26:50 minutes of Game 5, including the entire third period.

Trouba was not penalized for the hit. Sullivan said it is not his "responsibility" when asked Thursday if he thinks the NHL should discipline Trouba.

The Penguins led 2-0 at the time of Crosby's injury. The Rangers scored three times in fewer than three minutes in the second period to rally for the victory. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Advertisement

Crosby failed to record a point in Game 5, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner leads all players in the series with nines. Crosby logged seven assists and two goals in his first four appearances this postseason.

"We can win games regardless of who is in our lineup," Sullivan said. "We have a lot of depth at all of the positions. We believe we have what it takes to win."

The Penguins will host the Rangers in Game 6 at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at PPG Paints Arena. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday in New York.