May 12, 2022 / 10:40 AM

Stanley Cup playoffs: Penguins' Sidney Crosby injures upper body

By Alex Butler
1/5
Stanley Cup playoffs: Penguins' Sidney Crosby injures upper body
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (L) stands with goalie Louis Domingue after a win over the New York Rangers on Monday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Sidney Crosby's Game 6 playing status is in limbo, as the Pittsburgh Penguins captain will be evaluated for an upper-body injury amid a playoff series against the New York Rangers, coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday.

"Sid will be evaluated when he goes back to Pittsburgh with us today," Sullivan told reporters in a video news conference. "His injury is an upper-body injury. I'm not going to get into more specifics with that."

Crosby sustained the injury in the second period of the Penguins' 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 5 of the first-round series Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Crosby was hurt when he took a high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba. He did not play for the final 26:50 minutes of Game 5, including the entire third period.

Trouba was not penalized for the hit. Sullivan said it is not his "responsibility" when asked Thursday if he thinks the NHL should discipline Trouba.

The Penguins led 2-0 at the time of Crosby's injury. The Rangers scored three times in fewer than three minutes in the second period to rally for the victory. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Crosby failed to record a point in Game 5, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner leads all players in the series with nines. Crosby logged seven assists and two goals in his first four appearances this postseason.

"We can win games regardless of who is in our lineup," Sullivan said. "We have a lot of depth at all of the positions. We believe we have what it takes to win."

The Penguins will host the Rangers in Game 6 at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at PPG Paints Arena. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday in New York.

Verhaeghe, Panthers stage comeback, take series lead vs. Capitals
NHL // 3 hours ago
Verhaeghe, Panthers stage comeback, take series lead vs. Capitals
May 12 (UPI) -- Carter Verhaeghe logged two scores and three assists to help the Florida Panthers rally from a 3-0 deficit and beat the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the first-round Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff series.
NHL Draft Lottery 2022: Montreal Canadiens secure No. 1 overall pick
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL Draft Lottery 2022: Montreal Canadiens secure No. 1 overall pick
May 10 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens captured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.
Crosby, Penguins score five goals in second, take 3-1 series lead on Rangers
NHL // 2 days ago
Crosby, Penguins score five goals in second, take 3-1 series lead on Rangers
May 10 (UPI) -- Sidney Crosby logged a goal and two assists and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored five times in the second period to spark a 7-2 win over the New York Rangers in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
Islanders fire coach Barry Trotz after missing Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 2 days ago
Islanders fire coach Barry Trotz after missing Stanley Cup playoffs
May 9 (UPI) -- The New York Islanders, who missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, fired coach Barry Trotz, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Monday.
Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators
NHL // 6 days ago
Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators
May 6 (UPI) -- Defenseman Cale Makar ripped a deep shot through traffic to beat goaltender Connor Ingram in overtime and lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Historic Kaprizov hat trick leads Wild past Blues in Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 week ago
Historic Kaprizov hat trick leads Wild past Blues in Stanley Cup playoffs
May 5 (UPI) -- Left wing Kirill Kaprizov netted the first postseason hat trick in franchise history to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series.
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 week ago
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
May 4 (UPI) -- Center Evgeni Malkin ended a triple-overtime thriller with a deflected shot past goaltender Igor Shesterkin, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a win over the New York Rangers in a Stanley Cup playoffs opener.
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
NHL // 1 week ago
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
May 3 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning players funneled playoff intensity into a giant melee in the third period of their first-round meeting.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Late score lifts Kings over Oilers in Game 1
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Late score lifts Kings over Oilers in Game 1
May 3 (UPI) -- Phillip Danault deflected the puck into the net with his stick blade for a clutch third-period score to carry the Los Angeles Kings to a win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday.
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
May 2 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Boston Bruins in the first game of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, launching the NHL's 16-team postseason bracket Monday in Raleigh, N.C.
