NHL Draft Lottery 2022: Montreal Canadiens secure No. 1 overall pick

May 10 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens captured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

It is the first time in 42 years that Montreal -- which reached the Stanley Cup Final last season -- will select first overall in the draft. The Canadiens drafted forward Doug Wickenheiser with the top pick in 1980.

The Canadiens also will be the first team since 1985 to host the draft and hold the No. 1 overall pick.

"It's a very exciting outcome for us," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters. "Our fans, I'm sure, will be thrilled, especially with the draft being held in Montreal, to have all of that anticipation and excitement leading into it."

The New Jersey Devils, meanwhile, won the second lottery drawing to earn the No. 2 pick in this year's draft. It marks the third time in the past six years that New Jersey will select first or second overall.

The Arizona Coyotes secured the third pick in the draft, while the Seattle Kraken snagged the No. 4 overall pick. The Philadelphia Flyers won the fifth pick.

The Columbus Blue Jackets (sixth), Ottawa Senators (seventh), Detroit Red Wings (eighth), Buffalo Sabres (ninth) and Anaheim Ducks (10th) rounded out the top 10.

This year's NHL Draft is scheduled for July 7-8 in Montreal.