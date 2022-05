The New York Islanders fired coach Barry Trotz on Monday after the team failed to reach the playoffs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The New York Islanders, who missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, fired coach Barry Trotz, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Monday. Trotz led the Islanders to a 37-35-10 record in 2021-22. They finished fifth in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, 16 points short of the playoff cut.

"It would be a tremendous understatement to say that this was not an easy decision to make," Lamoriello told reporters. "Unfortunately, it is my role to make the best decisions for the organization going forward.

"I believe that this group of players needs a new voice. And this in no way is anything negative on Barry Trotz, who as each and every one of you knows, if you've had the opportunity to meet him, is a tremendous human being."

Trotz coached the Washington Capitals from 2014-15 to 2017-18. He led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup title in his final season. He coached the Nashville Predators for 15 seasons from 1998-99 through 2013-14.

The veteran coach totaled 152 wins, 102 losses and 34 overtime losses in 288 games with the Islanders. His 914 wins overall rank third all-time, behind only Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (969).



The Islanders lost to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup semifinals. They lost in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

Lamoriello told reporters Monday that the remainder of the franchise's coaching staff still is under contract.