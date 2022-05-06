Trending
NHL
May 6, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators

By Alex Butler
Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators
Cale Makar helped the Colorado Avalanche secure a 2-0 playoff series lead with an overtime score Thursday in Denver. Photo by Quintin Soloviev/Wikimedia Commons

May 6 (UPI) -- Defenseman Cale Makar ripped a deep shot through traffic to beat goaltender Connor Ingram in overtime and lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.

The score came 8:31 into the bonus period of the 2-1 victory Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon also scored in the win.

"I tried to just throw it low and luckily it went in," Makar told reporters, when asked about his game-winning score. "It was an overall good effort from the guys."

The Avalanche, the top seed in the Western Conference, now own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven game series.

RELATED Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports schedule

Center Nico Sturm skated along the boards deep in Predators territory at the start of the final sequence. He then passed off to defenseman Devon Toews. Toews passed to Makar, who passed it right back. Toews then ripped a shot, which was blocked.

Makar took control of the loose puck and ripped another wrist shot toward the right side of the net. Ingram lost sight of the puck, which flew between his legs and found the back of the net for the game-winning score.

MacKinnon gave the Avalanche an initial lead when he scored 5:25 into the first period.

RELATED Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70

Defensemen Alexandre Carrier and Roman Josi assisted center Yakov Trenin for a Predators score about 10 minutes later to tie the game. Neither squad found the net again for the next two periods, which resulted in overtime.

Ingram totaled 49 saves in the loss. Avalanche net minder Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

The Predators host the Avalanche in Game 3 of the series at 4:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

RELATED Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs

The Avalanche will face the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues in the second round. The Blues and Wild are tied 1-1 in their first-round series.

