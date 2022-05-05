Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 5, 2022 / 9:14 AM

Historic Kaprizov hat trick leads Wild past Blues in Stanley Cup playoffs

By Alex Butler

May 5 (UPI) -- Left wing Kirill Kaprizov netted the first postseason hat trick in franchise history to lead the Minnesota Wild to a dominant win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series.

The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year scored once in the first period and twice in the third of the 6-2 blowout Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn. Wild center Joe Eriksson Ek also logged two goals and an assist in the victory.

Advertisement

"We got together with the coaching staff and worked on a few things, just some small tweaks," Kaprizov told reporters. "It was the little things we kind of changed around.

"Last game, things weren't going our way. This game, they did."

RELATED NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs

Eriksson Ek lit the lamp 9:33 into the first to spark a run of four unanswered scores to start the game. Fellow center Frederick Gaudreau scored on a power play 13:04 into the first period. Kaprizov scored his first goal about six minutes later.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 4-0 lead when he netted his second score just 51 seconds into the second.

Advertisement

Blues center Jordan Kyrou cut into the deficit with a score 12:34 into the bridge period. Right wing Vladimir Tarasenko added another Blues goal 4:14 into the third.

RELATED Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70

Kaprizov then finished off the Blues with two scores over the final 8:13.

His second score of the night came in transition. Right wing Mats Zuccarello received a pass on the right flank amid the breakaway. He skated forward and laced a pass between two defenders to Kaprizov. The Wild winger received the feed between the circles and ripped a wrist shot past Blues net minder Ville Husso for a 5-2 lead.

He added the final goal of the night about 65 seconds later. Right wing Ryan Hartman and defenseman Jonas Brodin assisted that empty-net score.

RELATED Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65

Brodin took control of the puck deep in Wild territory and cleared it out to Hartman. The Wild forward quickly smacked a shot up the ice to Kaprizov, who stood on the right flank near the blue line.

Kaprizov took control and skated toward the Blues blue line. He then sliced a deep backhander between the pipes to sound the horn and complete his historic hat trick.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury totaled 32 saves in the win. Husso logged 22 saves for the Blues. Tarasenko totaled one goal and one assist in the loss. Center Robert Thomas logged two assists for the Blues.

Advertisement

The Blues host the Wild in Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series at 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Latest Headlines

Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 day ago
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
May 4 (UPI) -- Center Evgeni Malkin ended a triple-overtime thriller with a deflected shot past goaltender Igor Shesterkin, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a win over the New York Rangers in a Stanley Cup playoffs opener.
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
NHL // 1 day ago
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
May 3 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning players funneled playoff intensity into a giant melee in the third period of their first-round meeting.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Late score lifts Kings over Oilers in Game 1
NHL // 2 days ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Late score lifts Kings over Oilers in Game 1
May 3 (UPI) -- Phillip Danault deflected the puck into the net with his stick blade for a clutch third-period score to carry the Los Angeles Kings to a win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday.
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 2 days ago
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
May 2 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Boston Bruins in the first game of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, launching the NHL's 16-team postseason bracket Monday in Raleigh, N.C.
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70
NHL // 1 week ago
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70
April 22 (UPI) -- Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur, who helped guide the franchise to five Stanley Cup championships in the 1970s, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 70.
Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65
April 15 (UPI) -- Mike Bossy, one of the most prolific goal-scorers in NHL history, died after a battle with lung cancer, his daughter announced Friday. The New York Islanders legend was 65.
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
April 12 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is suspended, without pay, for four games for his recent cross-check to the face of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki, the NHL announced.
Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62
NHL // 1 month ago
Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62
March 29 (UPI) -- Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, died from an illness, the NHL franchise announced. He was 62.
Golden Knights' Brett Howden has full movement after scary hit vs. Predators
NHL // 1 month ago
Golden Knights' Brett Howden has full movement after scary hit vs. Predators
March 25 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden is in stable condition after he took a scary hit and was carried off the ice on a stretcher during a win over the Nashville Predators, the Golden Knights said early Friday.
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
NHL // 1 month ago
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
March 22 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a Justin Bieber-designed alternate jersey for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, it was announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Diamondbacks' Bumgarner ejected after stare-down, heated exchange with umpire
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
NFL announces full slate of international games
NFL announces full slate of international games
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement