Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 4, 2022 / 8:17 AM

Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs

By Alex Butler
Evgeni Malkin nets tip-in, leads Penguins to 3OT win vs. Rangers in Stanley Cup playoffs
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) beat star goaltender Igor Shesterkin to beat the New York Rangers in triple overtime Tuesday in New York. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Center Evgeni Malkin ended a triple-overtime thriller with a deflected shot past goaltender Igor Shesterkin, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a win over the New York Rangers in a Stanley Cup playoffs opener.

The score came 5:58 into the third bonus period of the 4-3 victory Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Shesterkin totaled a franchise-record 79 saves, the second-most in a playoff game since shots on goal was first tracked in 1955.

Advertisement

"We played a physical, hard game," Malkin told reporters. "We give credit to New York. They played really well too. We know it's not easy."

Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel scored twice in the victory. Right wing Bryan Rust logged a goal and two assists for the Penguins. Defenseman Adam Fox, center Andrew Copp and left wing Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers.

Advertisement
RELATED NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs

"It was a great game by two teams," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant told reporters. "In the first 25 minutes we were really good and dominated that part of the game. They came back in the second and played really well.

"It was one of those games. Three overtime periods, it's tough to lose like that. We will get back on the horse and get ready for the next game."

Fox lit the lamp for first blood on a power play 9:19 into the first period. Copp doubled the Rangers lead with another score 3:08 into the second.

RELATED Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70

Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Rust assisted Guentzel's first score about 1:24 later. They also assisted another Guentzel goal midway through the period, which tied the score at 2-2.

Kreider gave the Rangers the lead with a short-handed score with 2:53 left in the second. Rust converted on a power play with 1:30 remaining in the period for another game-tying score.

Neither team scored in the third period, or for the next two overtimes. Malkin then found the net about six minutes into the third bonus period.

RELATED Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65

Right wing Kasperi Kapanen held the puck to the right of the Rangers goal at the start of the final sequence. He then stopped his skates and fired a pass back toward the blue line. Defenseman John Marino received the feed and skated backwards. He then ripped a shot toward the net.

Advertisement

The puck cruised through defenders as Malkin stood in front of the goal. The star forward turned his body as the puck approached and used his stick to deflect a shot into a narrow window between Shesterkin and the right post.

Crosby totaled two assists in the victory. Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith sustained a lower-body injury in the second overtime and was replaced by backup Louis Domingue. Penguins forward Rickard Rakell sustained an upper-body injury.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Rakell and DeSmith are being evaluated by the team's medical staff.

DeSmith totaled 48 saves, while Domingue stopped 17 shots in the victory.

The Rangers host the Penguins in Game 2 of the first-round, best-of-seven game series at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Latest Headlines

Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
NHL // 22 hours ago
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
May 3 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning players funneled playoff intensity into a giant melee in the third period of their first-round meeting.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Late score lifts Kings over Oilers in Game 1
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Late score lifts Kings over Oilers in Game 1
May 3 (UPI) -- Phillip Danault deflected the puck into the net with his stick blade for a clutch third-period score to carry the Los Angeles Kings to a win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoffs series Monday.
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
May 2 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Boston Bruins in the first game of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, launching the NHL's 16-team postseason bracket Monday in Raleigh, N.C.
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70
NHL // 1 week ago
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70
April 22 (UPI) -- Montreal Canadiens icon Guy Lafleur, who helped guide the franchise to five Stanley Cup championships in the 1970s, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 70.
Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Mike Bossy, prolific scorer for NHL's Islanders, dies at 65
April 15 (UPI) -- Mike Bossy, one of the most prolific goal-scorers in NHL history, died after a battle with lung cancer, his daughter announced Friday. The New York Islanders legend was 65.
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
April 12 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is suspended, without pay, for four games for his recent cross-check to the face of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki, the NHL announced.
Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62
NHL // 1 month ago
Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62
March 29 (UPI) -- Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, died from an illness, the NHL franchise announced. He was 62.
Golden Knights' Brett Howden has full movement after scary hit vs. Predators
NHL // 1 month ago
Golden Knights' Brett Howden has full movement after scary hit vs. Predators
March 25 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden is in stable condition after he took a scary hit and was carried off the ice on a stretcher during a win over the Nashville Predators, the Golden Knights said early Friday.
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
NHL // 1 month ago
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
March 22 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a Justin Bieber-designed alternate jersey for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, it was announced Tuesday.
Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic smacks in own goal against Wild
NHL // 1 month ago
Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic smacks in own goal against Wild
March 11 (UPI) -- Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic scored an awkward own goal in a narrow loss to the Minnesota Wild, when he used his own stick to smack a shot into the net behind him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
Maple Leafs, Lightning tussle in big brawl in Stanley Cup playoff opener
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins Sixth Man of the Year Award
Tennis: Kevin Anderson, 2-time Grand Slam runner-up, retires at 35
Tennis: Kevin Anderson, 2-time Grand Slam runner-up, retires at 35
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement