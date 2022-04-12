Trending
Advertisement
NHL
April 12, 2022 / 7:24 AM

Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds

By Alex Butler
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) totaled 37 points, with 17 goals, through 37 games so far this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is suspended, without pay, for four games for his recent cross-check to the face of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki, the NHL announced.

The league's department of player safety announced the suspension Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the second period of the Penguins' 3-2 victory Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Malkin and Borowiecki were tangled up in front of the Predators net to spark the exchange. Malkin responded by slashing his stick into Borowiecki's midsection. The Predators defenseman then raised his arms, but Malkin slammed his stick right into his face.

Malkin was assessed with a double-minor penalty for high-sticking. He totaled four penalty minutes in the victory. Borowiecki was given a minor for slashing and served two penalty minutes.

"It is important to note this is not a case where Malkin raises his stick defensively or reflexively to protect himself," the NHL department of player safety said in an explanation video. "We find Malkin's cross-check to be retaliatory and aggressive. While we heard Malkin's assertion that Borowiecki initiated the scrum by restraining him and confronting him, neither action merited Malkin's response.

Advertisement

"Players are not excused from violating league rules because of the actions of their opponents. There is simply no justification for a player to forcefully and intentionally cross-check another player in this manner."

RELATED Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys

Penguins center Sidney Crosby scored twice and logged an assist in the victory. Left wing Jason Zucker also scored for Pittsburgh. Right wing Rickard Rakell totaled three assists.

Predators centers Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins scored in the loss.

Malkin totaled 37 points, with 17 goals, through 37 games so far this season. Crosby leads the team with 76 points, including 28 goals and 47 assists in 61 games. Penguins center Jake Guentzel lead the team with 33 goals and is second in points, with 71.

RELATED NHL cuts ties with top Russian hockey league

"It's an emotional game out there," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Sunday. "It's physical. Sometimes that stuff happens. It was a physical game, especially at the net fronts, where that took place. Obviously we don't want our best players in the penalty box, but these guys are competitive guys. They push back."

The Penguins (42-22-10) face the New York Islanders (33-29-9) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Malkin is expected to miss that game, another game Thursday against the Islanders and two games against the Boston Bruins. He also is expected to forfeit $190,000 in salary.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62
NHL // 1 week ago
Eugene Melnyk, owner of NHL's Senators, dies at 62
March 29 (UPI) -- Eugene Melnyk, the owner of the Ottawa Senators, died from an illness, the NHL franchise announced. He was 62.
Golden Knights' Brett Howden has full movement after scary hit vs. Predators
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Golden Knights' Brett Howden has full movement after scary hit vs. Predators
March 25 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden is in stable condition after he took a scary hit and was carried off the ice on a stretcher during a win over the Nashville Predators, the Golden Knights said early Friday.
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys
March 22 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a Justin Bieber-designed alternate jersey for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, it was announced Tuesday.
Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic smacks in own goal against Wild
NHL // 1 month ago
Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic smacks in own goal against Wild
March 11 (UPI) -- Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic scored an awkward own goal in a narrow loss to the Minnesota Wild, when he used his own stick to smack a shot into the net behind him.
Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out indefinitely with serious eye injury
NHL // 1 month ago
Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin out indefinitely with serious eye injury
March 2 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss significant time because of a serious eye injury, the team said.
MassMutual pulls Alex Ovechkin commercial amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
NHL // 1 month ago
MassMutual pulls Alex Ovechkin commercial amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
March 1 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin's popular MassMutual commercial has been taken off the air as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it was announced.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin breaks silence on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'No more war'
NHL // 1 month ago
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin breaks silence on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'No more war'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin pleaded for peace in Europe on Friday in his first public comments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.
Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo has 'midsection' injury, could miss month
NHL // 1 month ago
Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo has 'midsection' injury, could miss month
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that star defenseman Tony DeAngelo could miss "about a month" because of an undisclosed injury.
Ex-Rangers forward Sean Avery, 41, ends retirement, signs with ECHL team
NHL // 1 month ago
Ex-Rangers forward Sean Avery, 41, ends retirement, signs with ECHL team
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Former New York Rangers forward Sean Avery came out of retirement and signed a standard player contract with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday, the club announced.
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor
NHL // 1 month ago
Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Left wing Rodion Amirov, a 20-year-old Russian prospect of the Toronto Maple Leafs, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement