NHL
March 25, 2022 / 11:22 AM

Golden Knights' Brett Howden has full movement after scary hit vs. Predators

By Alex Butler

March 25 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden is in stable condition after he took a scary hit and was carried off the ice on a stretcher during a win over the Nashville Predators, the Golden Knights said early Friday.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer, in providing an update on Howden's condition, said he has full movement in his extremities, and that he didn't sustain injuries to his neck or spine.

Howden left the ice in the first period of the 6-1 win over the Predators on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. He held the puck on the right flank with about 3:34 left in the frame when Predators forward Filip Forsberg checked him head-first into the boards.

Howden remained on the ice and was tended to by the Golden Knights medical staff before going to the hospital.

Forsberg was not penalized for the hit.

Mattias Janmark, Nicolas Roy, Evgenii Dadonov, Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo each scored for the Golden Knights. Forsberg scored the Predators' lone goal in the second period of the setback.

"On behalf of the Nashville Predators, it's nice to hear he is in stable condition and doing well," Predators coach John Hynes told reporters Friday. "We support him and wish him all the best."

The Golden Knights (35-28-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-9) at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday in Paradise.

