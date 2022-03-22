Toronto Maple Leafs to wear Justin Bieber-designed alternate jerseys

March 22 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a Justin Bieber-designed alternate jersey for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils, it was announced Tuesday.

The jersey, created for the Maple Leafs' annual youth-oriented Next Gen game, was made in collaboration with Bieber, his fashion brand, Drew House, and Adidas.

Advertisement

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater," the Canadian pop star said in a news release. "I'm grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans."

The NHL said the jersey is the first in North American professional sports to be reversible. The sweater features a black-and-blue color combination with the Leafs crest on one side, and the Drew House motif inside the Maple Leafs' logo in yellow on the other side.

Advertisement

The Leafs will wear the jerseys -- on the black-and-blue side -- in their matchup against the Devils on Wednesday.

"We are excited to be able to take Next Gen to another level with this special uniform designed with our next generation in mind," Brendan Shanahan, Maple Leafs president and alternate governor, said in a statement. "The opportunity to collaborate with Justin and Drew House to create such a unique alternate sweater will make it even more special for our fans and the team."

The Next Gen uniform will be the 15th alternate uniform worn by the Leafs in franchise history.