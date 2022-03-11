Trending
NHL
March 11, 2022 / 9:49 AM

Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic smacks in own goal against Wild

By Alex Butler

March 11 (UPI) -- Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic scored an awkward own goal in a narrow loss to the Minnesota Wild, when he used his own stick to smack a shot into the net behind him.

The score came in the first period of the 6-5 shootout loss Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Wild center Joel Eriksson received a pass near the Red Wings blue line at the start of the play. He flicked the feed forward through the circles. The puck bounced toward Nedeljkovic, who attempted to use his stick to slow it down.

That decision, however, proved to be an awful blunder. Nedeljkovic, who was on the right post, shot the puck between his own legs and into the net. He bent over in disappointment after the own goal, which gave the Wild a 2-1 lead.

"We all make mistakes," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill told reporters. "When a goalie makes a mistake, it's very visible. We made lots of mistakes. The goalie also is the one who has to bail lots of guys out.

"I thought it was good mental toughness by him and a good job by our team to stick together."

The Red Wings went on to score three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead about six minutes into the second period. The Wild also responded with three unanswered scores. Red Wings defenseman Jordan Oesterle forced overtime with a score with 2:51 remaining.

Neither team netted a score in overtime. Left wing Jakub Vrana and center Dylan Larkin each missed their shootout attempts for the Red Wings. Right wing Mats Zuccarello made his attempt to give the Wild a victory.

Wild left wing Matt Boldy scored twice in the victory. Eriksson, who was given official credit for Nedeljkovic's own goal, also assisted a score.

Vrana and left wing Lucas Raymond scored two goals apiece for the Red Wings.

The Red Wings (24-27-7) face the Calgary Flames (35-15-7) at 7 p.m. EST Saturday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Wild (34-19-3) face the Columbus Blue Jackets (28-27-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

