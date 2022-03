Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin (R), shown April 11, 2019, was struck in the eye by an errant stick during Tuesday's practice. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals winger Carl Hagelin is expected to miss significant time because of a serious eye injury, the team said. Hagelin was struck in his left eye by an errant stick during the Capitals' practice Tuesday. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Hagelin underwent surgery on the eye, and Hagelin will be out for an "extended period of time." Advertisement

"Any time you have an eye injury, there's a concern," Laviolette told reporters Wednesday. "First and foremost, there's a concern for him and just his well-being. It's unfortunate when something like that happens."

Hagelin has compiled 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) over 53 games for the Capitals this season.

Capitals forward Joe Snively also is considered week-to-week because of an upper-body injury. In addition, goaltender Ilya Samsonov is still being evaluated after taking a high hit in practice that forced him to leave the ice.

The injuries are major blows for a team that has lost three straight games and six of their last nine. The Capitals have dropped six in a row at home and 14 of their 22 games in 2022.

Entering Wednesday night, Washington (28-18-9) sat fourth in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are scheduled to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Advertisement