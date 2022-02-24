Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo has 'midsection' injury, could miss month

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that star defenseman Tony DeAngelo could miss "about a month" because of an undisclosed injury.

Brind'Amour didn't specify the nature of the injury, saying only that DeAngelo "did something in his midsection."

"It's going to need time to heal," Brind'Amour told reporters, calling the injury "long-term."

DeAngelo aggravated the injury during the second period of the Hurricanes' win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. He was injured after taking a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift and never returned to the game.

The 26-year-old DeAngelo leads all Hurricanes defensemen with 40 points (nine goals, 31 assists) over 43 games this season.

Meanwhile, fellow defenseman Brendan Smith is continuing his recovery after taking a puck to the ear while sliding to block a shot in Sunday's victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Smith was transported to a hospital after the game for further evaluation, but he was released to travel with the team for their matchup against the Flyers, though he didn't play.

Brind'Amour said he's "more optimistic" on Smith's return, adding that he will resume working out soon. The coach said Smith's return date remains uncertain.

The Hurricanes (35-11-4) are scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.