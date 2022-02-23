Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor

Rodion Amirov (L) played for Ufa Salivat Yulayev of the Kontinental Hockey League earlier this season, but sustained an injury and developed additional, unrelated symptoms that led to a brain tumor diagnosis. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Left wing Rodion Amirov, a 20-year-old Russian prospect of the Toronto Maple Leafs, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas announced Wednesday. Dubas said in a news release that Amirov is undergoing treatment at a medical facility in Germany and will not return to play for the rest of the season.

Amirov, one of the NHL franchise's top prospects, joined the Maple Leafs as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He started the 2021-22 season with Ufa Salivat Yulayev of the international Kontinental Hockey League, based in Russia.

He scored nine goals and totaled 13 assists in 39 games in his first season with Ufa.

Dubas said Amirov sustained an injury early in the season and developed "new, unrelated symptoms that required ongoing extensive investigations over the last few months."

"Rodion, we are with you," Ufa tweeted Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs said it staff was in contact with Ufa's medical staff to monitor Amirov's treatment.

"Rodion has the complete support of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, and we will continue to ensure he receives the best care possible throughout this process," Dubas said.

The Maple Leafs signed Amirov to a three-year entry-level contract in April.