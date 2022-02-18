Trending
NHL
Feb. 18, 2022

NHL upholds Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension

By Connor Grott
Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand (63), shown Oct. 3, 2018, was suspended Feb. 9 for punching and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand's six-game suspension Friday, saying that his actions were "excessive and unnecessary" against an "unsuspecting player."

The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Marchand on Feb. 9 for punching and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. Since the ban was longer than five games, Marchand had the opportunity to appeal to Bettman, with that hearing taking place Wednesday.

Marchand can continue his appeal to a neutral arbitrator, though a decision on that hadn't been made as of Friday night. Currently, he is eligible to return to the Bruins on Feb. 24 against the Seattle Kraken.

During the Bruins' Feb. 8 matchup against the Penguins, Jarry froze the puck to halt play with about 25 seconds left in the third period. Shortly after that stoppage, Marchand stepped around a referee to deliver what Bettman called an "unprovoked" gloved punch to Jarry's head.

The punch sparked a scrum between the two teams. As a linesman guided Marchand away, the winger reached back and jabbed his stick at Jarry's mask. Marchand was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a match penalty for "deliberate attempt to injure."

The suspension was the eighth of Marchand's NHL career, and his second of the 2021-22 campaign. He was given a three-game ban in November when he slew-footed Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

In 39 games this season, Marchand has compiled 21 goals and 49 points for the Bruins, who are fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 27-17-4 record.

