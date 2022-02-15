Trending
Feb. 15, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores 500th career goal

By Connor Grott
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates between Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) and Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) during the first period Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career goal Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers, becoming the second player in team history to accomplish the feat.

Crosby received a pass from longtime teammate Evgeni Malkin and snuck the puck past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart with 3:26 left in the first period. The power-play tally gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the opening frame.

As the goal horn blared inside PPG Paints Arena, the entire Penguins team celebrated with Crosby along the boards. The goal was Crosby's 14th of the season, and it was his 50th ever against the rival Flyers.

Shortly after the historic goal, the Penguins posted a video on social media of team owner and franchise legend Mario Lemieux, who is the only other player in club history to reach the 500-goal mark. Lemieux, who guided the Penguins to two Stanley Cup titles in the 1990s, ended his NHL career with 690 goals.

"I've been able to witness most of them," Lemieux said of Crosby's goals. "I'm sure there will be plenty more in the future. Again, congratulations. Enjoy tonight, and all the best to you, my friend."

Crosby, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, is the 46th player in league history -- and second active player (Alex Ovechkin, 759) -- to score 500 career goals.

The 34-year-old Crosby, who has spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, is just the 18th player in NHL history to score his first 500 career goals with one franchise.

The Penguins earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers on Tuesday night. Crosby also notched an assist in the victory.

