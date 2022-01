Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, shown March 15, 2018, has nine goals and 34 assists over 31 games this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon will miss at least three games after absorbing a huge hit to his head during Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Friday that MacKinnon suffered a facial fracture and concussion as a result of the collision, putting his availability for next week's NHL All-Star Game in question. According to ESPN, MacKinnon has a broken nose. Advertisement

MacKinnon was injured when he was leveled by Bruins forward Taylor Hall in the first period of the Avs' 4-3 overtime win Wednesday night. Hall's shoulder caused MacKinnon's stick to bounce back and strike him in the face.

Blood gushed from MacKinnon's nose as he remained face down on the ice. He was able to skate off to the bench on his own, but he didn't return to the game.

MacKinnon has recorded nine goals and 34 assists over 31 games this season. Earlier this month, he was named captain of the Central Division for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

In MacKinnon's absence, the Avalanche earned a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Ahead of the upcoming All-Star break, Colorado (31-8-3) is scheduled to play the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday and the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.