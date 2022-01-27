Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Jan. 27, 2022 / 10:45 PM

Evander Kane joins Oilers after NHL finishes probe into potential COVID-19 violations

By Connor Grott
Evander Kane joins Oilers after NHL finishes probe into potential COVID-19 violations
Former Winnipeg Jets forward Evander Kane, shown Feb. 11, 2012, previously served a 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NHL. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night after the NHL cleared the veteran forward of possible violations of the COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN reported that Kane's one-year agreement with the Oilers carries a $2.1 million cap hit and contains a no-movement clause. According to the outlet, the pact includes a $625,000 signing bonus and a $750,000 base salary.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Kane has been training in Vancouver, British Columbia, and could be ready to compete as soon as this weekend, his agent, Dan Milstein, told ESPN on Thursday. The Oilers are scheduled to begin a three-game road trip Saturday in Montreal.

Earlier Thursday, the NHL released the findings of its investigation into Kane's cross-border travel while playing in the American Hockey League.

The NHL said it won't discipline the winger after concluding there was "insufficient evidence to conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel."

Advertisement
RELATED NHL investigation finds no evidence Sharks' Evander Kane gambled on games

The Sharks terminated Kane's contract earlier this month "for breach of his NHL standard player contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols." The NHL Players Association filed a grievance on his behalf that has yet to be resolved.

Kane was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Sharks that paid him $7 million annually. He will forfeit about $22.8 million from the remainder of the pact.

After serving a 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, Kane was assigned to the Sharks' AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, in November. The Sharks said Kane was fully vaccinated before his reinstatement.

RELATED San Jose Sharks D Erik Karlsson out at least 2 months with forearm injury

Latest Headlines

San Jose Sharks D Erik Karlsson out at least 2 months with forearm injury
NHL // 1 day ago
San Jose Sharks D Erik Karlsson out at least 2 months with forearm injury
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- San Jose Sharks star defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to be out at least two months because of a left forearm injury, the team announced.
Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle sets NHL record for consecutive games played
NHL // 2 days ago
Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle sets NHL record for consecutive games played
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers veteran defenseman Keith Yandle became the NHL's all-time leader in consecutive games played during Tuesday night's matchup against the New York Islanders.
Flyers' Keith Yandle, 35, ties NHL record for consecutive games played
NHL // 2 days ago
Flyers' Keith Yandle, 35, ties NHL record for consecutive games played
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied the NHL's "iron man" record against the Dallas Stars on Monday night after appearing in his 964th consecutive regular-season game.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger to miss 6-8 weeks after jaw surgery
NHL // 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger to miss 6-8 weeks after jaw surgery
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured jaw, the team announced.
AHL's Krystof Hrabik gets 30-game ban for making racist gesture at another player
NHL // 6 days ago
AHL's Krystof Hrabik gets 30-game ban for making racist gesture at another player
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The American Hockey League on Friday gave San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik a 30-game suspension for directing a racist gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners player Boko Imama during a Jan. 12 game.
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing
NHL // 1 week ago
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was suspended two games for illegally kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.
NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The NHL plans to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members for COVID-19 after the All-Star break in early February.
NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The NHL revealed its rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas, with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headlining the list of participants.
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
NHL // 2 weeks ago
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings hired Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom as their vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Elijah Warner, son of NFL legend Kurt Warner, commits to Temple
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna erected at site of 2020 helicopter crash
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Antonio Brown wants to play for Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson responds
Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Australian Open semis: Nadal seeks men's record; all-U.S. women's final possible
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy, Dan Quinn to return in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement