Evander Kane joins Oilers after NHL finishes probe into potential COVID-19 violations

Former Winnipeg Jets forward Evander Kane, shown Feb. 11, 2012, previously served a 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the NHL.

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Former San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night after the NHL cleared the veteran forward of possible violations of the COVID-19 protocols. ESPN reported that Kane's one-year agreement with the Oilers carries a $2.1 million cap hit and contains a no-movement clause. According to the outlet, the pact includes a $625,000 signing bonus and a $750,000 base salary. Advertisement

The 30-year-old Kane has been training in Vancouver, British Columbia, and could be ready to compete as soon as this weekend, his agent, Dan Milstein, told ESPN on Thursday. The Oilers are scheduled to begin a three-game road trip Saturday in Montreal.

Earlier Thursday, the NHL released the findings of its investigation into Kane's cross-border travel while playing in the American Hockey League.

The NHL said it won't discipline the winger after concluding there was "insufficient evidence to conclusively find that Mr. Kane knowingly made misrepresentations regarding his COVID-19 status or test results in connection with his international travel."

The Sharks terminated Kane's contract earlier this month "for breach of his NHL standard player contract and for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols." The NHL Players Association filed a grievance on his behalf that has yet to be resolved.

Kane was in the fourth season of a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Sharks that paid him $7 million annually. He will forfeit about $22.8 million from the remainder of the pact.

After serving a 21-game suspension for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, Kane was assigned to the Sharks' AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, in November. The Sharks said Kane was fully vaccinated before his reinstatement.

