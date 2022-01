San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson, shown Nov. 9, 2018, underwent surgery Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- San Jose Sharks star defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to be out at least two months because of a left forearm injury, the team announced Tuesday. The Sharks said in a statement that Karlsson underwent surgery Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his forearm. The team noted that Karlsson will be re-evaluated in mid-March. Advertisement

The loss of Karlsson is a significant blow to the Sharks, who entered Tuesday tied with the Calgary Flames for the fourth-most points (44) in the Pacific Division. San Jose (21-19-2) is scheduled to play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, joined the Sharks in the 2018-19 campaign. Over 33 games this season, he has notched eight goals and 18 assists for San Jose.

The 31-year-old Karlsson has compiled 25 goals and 108 assists in 194 career games with the Sharks.

Before joining San Jose, Karlsson spent his first nine NHL seasons with the Ottawa Senators. The former first-round draft pick has amassed 151 goals and 500 assists across 821 career games with the Senators and Sharks.