NHL
Jan. 25, 2022

Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle sets NHL record for consecutive games played

By Connor Grott

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers veteran defenseman Keith Yandle became the NHL's all-time leader in consecutive games played during Tuesday night's matchup against the New York Islanders.

The 35-year-old Yandle skated in his 965th consecutive regular-season game to break former NHL forward Doug Jarvis' all-time record.

"Congratulations, Keith, on setting this new mark of consecutive games in the National Hockey League," Jarvis said in a video posted to Twitter. "I'm really happy for you. This streak is just a real tribute to your character, to your commitment and to your love of the game. Congratulations again, well done, and keep on playing this game you love."

Yandle established the new "Iron Man" record when the puck was dropped for the opening faceoff against the Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. According to the league, all he needed to do was take one shift for the appearance to go into the record books.

After the opening faceoff, Yandle tapped his stick once on the ice and skated back to defend the Flyers' net.

RELATED Pittsburgh Penguins' Teddy Blueger to miss 6-8 weeks after jaw surgery

Yandle's streak began March 26, 2009, in his third NHL season. For his career, he has appeared in 1,075 games with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Flyers, who signed him this past off-season.

Jarvis never missed a game in his NHL career, which started on Oct. 8, 1975, with the Montreal Canadiens and ran until Oct. 10, 1987, with the Hartford Whalers. He officially set the record on Dec. 26, 1986, when he played in his 915th straight game to break Gary Unger's mark.

With 12:36 remaining in the first period, the Islanders' PA announcer informed the crowd that Yandle set the record. The fans in attendance applauded the milestone set by Yandle, who skated out from the Flyers' bench and raised his stick to acknowledge the crowd.

Yandle tied Jarvis' record of 964 consecutive games during the Flyers' loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Entering Tuesday night, Yandle has compiled 13 points over 42 games for the Flyers this season.

