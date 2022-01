Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger, shown March 10, 2018, suffered a fractured jaw during Sunday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured jaw, the team announced. In a statement released Monday, the Penguins said Blueger had the procedure at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. According to the team, the center is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks. Advertisement

Blueger suffered the injury during the first period of the Penguins' 3-2 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon launched his shoulder into Blueger, causing his head to slam into the glass.

The 27-year-old Blueger left a trail of blood as he slowly skated from behind the Jets' net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed for several minutes while a crew cleaned up the ice.

Dillon wasn't penalized for the high hit on Blueger.

Blueger has recorded eight goals and nine assists across 40 games this season for the Penguins. He also has played a critical role on Pittsburgh's NHL-best penalty-killing unit.

The Penguins, who have a 16-2 record over their past 18 games, are scheduled to host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.