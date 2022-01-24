Trending
NHL
Jan. 24, 2022 / 11:14 PM

Flyers' Keith Yandle, 35, ties NHL record for consecutive games played

By Connor Grott
Flyers' Keith Yandle, 35, ties NHL record for consecutive games played
Former Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle, shown Jan. 9, 2018, spent the past five seasons in Florida before joining the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied the NHL's "iron man" record against the Dallas Stars on Monday night after appearing in his 964th consecutive regular-season game.

That streak equals the record established by former NHL forward Doug Jarvis from 1975-87. The 35-year-old Yandle can break Jarvis' mark by taking a shift during the Flyers' matchup at the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Yandle took the ice for his first shift just one minute and 15 seconds into the first period of Monday's game. According to the league, that was all he needed to do to match Jarvis' record.

Jarvis never missed a game in his NHL career, which started on Oct. 8, 1975, with the Montreal Canadiens and ran until Oct. 10, 1987, with the Hartford Whalers.

Yandle's streak didn't start in his rookie season, instead coming in his third season in the league. Since March 26, 2009, he has played in every game, not missing any for injuries, illnesses, suspensions or scratches.

"It's how hockey players are built. You play through as much pain as you can," Yandle said Sunday. "There have obviously been some times where I have not felt great, when it was tough sledding. But you try to battle through it and help out your team."

Yandle has now appeared in 1,074 career games with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Flyers, who signed him as a free agent this past off-season.

In 41 games this season, Yandle has notched 13 assists for the Flyers.

