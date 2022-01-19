Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Jan. 19, 2022 / 11:06 PM

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing

By Connor Grott
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, shown Jan. 3, 2019, has notched five goals and 14 assists for the Capitals this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was suspended two games for illegally kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the multigame suspension Wednesday after staging a hearing with Orlov and his representatives.

Advertisement

Orlov wasn't penalized for the knee-to-knee hit during the third period of the Capitals' 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Tuesday night. Ehlers suffered an injury on the play and is considered out indefinitely.

Jets head coach Dave Lowry told reporters that he was "disappointed" with the officials for the lack of a penalty call. Orlov assisted on the Capitals' overtime goal minutes after the kneeing infraction.

RELATED NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break

"If [the officials] would have saw it the same way I saw it, it would probably have been more than a minor penalty," Lowry said. "I lose a world-class player and it's a fast game and I have the luxury of watching and rewinding it and watching it in slow motion.

"You're disappointed as a coach. I lose a player, and I will probably lose him for more than one game."

Orlov won't be eligible to play in the Capitals' upcoming games at the Boston Bruins on Thursday and against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. As part of the suspension, he forfeits $51,000 in salary.

Advertisement
RELATED NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted

This is Orlov's second NHL suspension and first since 2014, when he was banned two games for boarding.

Orlov has notched five goals and 14 assists for the Capitals this season. He has averaged 21:01 time on ice for the club across his 38 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

RELATED Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

Latest Headlines

NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The NHL plans to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members for COVID-19 after the All-Star break in early February.
NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The NHL revealed its rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas, with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headlining the list of participants.
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
NHL // 1 week ago
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
NHL // 1 week ago
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings hired Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom as their vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, the team announced.
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
NHL // 1 week ago
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The NHL fined Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his stick-swinging tirade after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
NHL // 1 week ago
Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators both experienced another postponement Friday when the NHL announced that Saturday's matchup between the teams was pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 attendance restrictions.
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
NHL // 1 week ago
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19 issues impacting the Ducks.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in points this season, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NHL on Monday postponed Thursday's game between the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken because of COVID-19 issues with the Senators.
NHL players to skip 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns
NHL // 4 weeks ago
NHL players to skip 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The NHL and its players' union reached an agreement Tuesday to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of growing COVID-19 concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
College football: Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, transferring to USC
Lusia Harris, only woman officially drafted by NBA team, dies at 66
Lusia Harris, only woman officially drafted by NBA team, dies at 66
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians fined $50K for hitting player
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says 'sorry' for NFL referee criticism
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says 'sorry' for NFL referee criticism
Australian Open tennis: USA's Anisimova upsets Olympic champ; Barty, Nadal advance
Australian Open tennis: USA's Anisimova upsets Olympic champ; Barty, Nadal advance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement