Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was suspended two games for illegally kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the multigame suspension Wednesday after staging a hearing with Orlov and his representatives. Advertisement

Orlov wasn't penalized for the knee-to-knee hit during the third period of the Capitals' 4-3 overtime win over the Jets on Tuesday night. Ehlers suffered an injury on the play and is considered out indefinitely.

Jets head coach Dave Lowry told reporters that he was "disappointed" with the officials for the lack of a penalty call. Orlov assisted on the Capitals' overtime goal minutes after the kneeing infraction.

"If [the officials] would have saw it the same way I saw it, it would probably have been more than a minor penalty," Lowry said. "I lose a world-class player and it's a fast game and I have the luxury of watching and rewinding it and watching it in slow motion.

"You're disappointed as a coach. I lose a player, and I will probably lose him for more than one game."

Orlov won't be eligible to play in the Capitals' upcoming games at the Boston Bruins on Thursday and against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. As part of the suspension, he forfeits $51,000 in salary.

This is Orlov's second NHL suspension and first since 2014, when he was banned two games for boarding.

Orlov has notched five goals and 14 assists for the Capitals this season. He has averaged 21:01 time on ice for the club across his 38 games in the 2021-22 campaign.

