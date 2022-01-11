Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Jan. 11, 2022 / 9:27 PM

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol

By Connor Grott
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, shown Jan. 5, 2019, had just returned to the team Saturday after taking a leave of absence. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.

In addition to Trotz, the Islanders announced that defenseman Ryan Pulock was put in the league's protocol.

Advertisement

Trotz had just returned to the team Saturday after taking a leave of absence. Pulock, meanwhile, hasn't played since Nov. 15 due to a lower-body injury.

The Islanders haven't played since Jan. 1 because of coronavirus-related issues. New York had a four-game road trip to play the Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames postponed due to COVID-19 problems.

The Islanders have won three of their last four games entering Thursday night's matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

Also Tuesday, Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby and forward Denis Gurianov were added to the NHL's protocol. Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe and team trainer Mike Gapski joined them in the protocol.

The Stars returned to action last week after missing six games over two-plus weeks due to COVID-19 issues. Holtby made 29 saves during Dallas' 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Advertisement

Jones, McCabe and Gapski were ruled out for the Blackhawks' contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday after entering the protocol.

Read More

Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions

Latest Headlines

Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
NHL // 9 hours ago
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings hired Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom as their vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, the team announced.
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
NHL // 1 day ago
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The NHL fined Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his stick-swinging tirade after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
NHL // 3 days ago
Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators both experienced another postponement Friday when the NHL announced that Saturday's matchup between the teams was pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 attendance restrictions.
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
NHL // 5 days ago
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19 issues impacting the Ducks.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
NHL // 1 week ago
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in points this season, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NHL on Monday postponed Thursday's game between the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken because of COVID-19 issues with the Senators.
NHL players to skip 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns
NHL // 3 weeks ago
NHL players to skip 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The NHL and its players' union reached an agreement Tuesday to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of growing COVID-19 concerns.
NHL to pause season through Christmas break over COVID-19 outbreaks
NHL // 3 weeks ago
NHL to pause season through Christmas break over COVID-19 outbreaks
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The NHL will temporarily halt its season Wednesday, just two days before a planned Christmas break, because of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks across the league.
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice resigns after nine seasons
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice resigns after nine seasons
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Paul Maurice stepped down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday after nine seasons at the helm, saying he was no longer the person to lead the team.
Blackhawks, Kyle Beach reach settlement in sexual assault lawsuit
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Blackhawks, Kyle Beach reach settlement in sexual assault lawsuit
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach, a former player who accused an assistant coach of sexual assault, settled their lawsuit, the parties announced in a joint statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL playoffs: Bengals-Raiders kick off wild-card round schedule
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement