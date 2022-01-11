New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, shown Jan. 5, 2019, had just returned to the team Saturday after taking a leave of absence. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday. In addition to Trotz, the Islanders announced that defenseman Ryan Pulock was put in the league's protocol.

Trotz had just returned to the team Saturday after taking a leave of absence. Pulock, meanwhile, hasn't played since Nov. 15 due to a lower-body injury.

The Islanders haven't played since Jan. 1 because of coronavirus-related issues. New York had a four-game road trip to play the Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames postponed due to COVID-19 problems.

The Islanders have won three of their last four games entering Thursday night's matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

Also Tuesday, Dallas Stars goaltender Braden Holtby and forward Denis Gurianov were added to the NHL's protocol. Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe and team trainer Mike Gapski joined them in the protocol.

The Stars returned to action last week after missing six games over two-plus weeks due to COVID-19 issues. Holtby made 29 saves during Dallas' 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.



Jones, McCabe and Gapski were ruled out for the Blackhawks' contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday after entering the protocol.