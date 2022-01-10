Trending
NHL
Jan. 10, 2022 / 9:21 PM

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade

By Connor Grott

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The NHL fined Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his stick-swinging tirade after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The league said in a statement Monday that Bowness' fine money will be paid to the NHL Foundation. It remains unclear whether Bowness will appeal the NHL's decision.

Bowness grabbed a stick and angrily swung it twice inside the Stars' bench area after watching the Blues rally with two power-play goals in the final minute of regulation following questionable officiating during Sunday's game.

Blues forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou scored 18 seconds apart to give St. Louis the 2-1 victory.

Bowness was primarily frustrated by a missed penalty call on Blues forward Brayden Schenn, who appeared to grab the stick of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and tripped him up before O'Reilly's tying goal with 47 seconds remaining.

After being taken down and before O'Reilly's goal, Heiskanen slashed Kyrou and received a delayed penalty. The Blues scored the game-winning goal on the ensuing power play.

RELATED Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions

O'Reilly scored with Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa in the penalty box for a hooking infraction that he took with 1:52 left in the third period. Since Heiskanen's delayed penalty was called while the Stars were a man down, Heiskanen replaced Hakanpaa in the box after O'Reilly's score.

"If you're watching the game, you saw what happened," Bowness told reporters after the game. "They clearly pulled Miro down. Clearly grabbed his stick and pulled him down. That's my opinion. They got lucky."

The loss halted the Stars' four-game winning streak. It was the fourth victory in five games for the Blues.

RELATED Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test

Latest Headlines

Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
NHL // 2 days ago
Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators both experienced another postponement Friday when the NHL announced that Saturday's matchup between the teams was pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 attendance restrictions.
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
NHL // 4 days ago
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19 issues impacting the Ducks.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
NHL // 6 days ago
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in points this season, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NHL on Monday postponed Thursday's game between the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken because of COVID-19 issues with the Senators.
NHL players to skip 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL players to skip 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The NHL and its players' union reached an agreement Tuesday to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because of growing COVID-19 concerns.
NHL to pause season through Christmas break over COVID-19 outbreaks
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL to pause season through Christmas break over COVID-19 outbreaks
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The NHL will temporarily halt its season Wednesday, just two days before a planned Christmas break, because of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks across the league.
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice resigns after nine seasons
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice resigns after nine seasons
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Paul Maurice stepped down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday after nine seasons at the helm, saying he was no longer the person to lead the team.
Blackhawks, Kyle Beach reach settlement in sexual assault lawsuit
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Blackhawks, Kyle Beach reach settlement in sexual assault lawsuit
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach, a former player who accused an assistant coach of sexual assault, settled their lawsuit, the parties announced in a joint statement.
NHL's Calgary Flames dealing with COVID-19 outbreak; 3 games postponed
NHL // 3 weeks ago
NHL's Calgary Flames dealing with COVID-19 outbreak; 3 games postponed
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames' next three games after the franchise had six players and a staff member enter the league's COVID-19 protocol within a 24-hour period.
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
NHL // 1 month ago
NHL's Arizona Coyotes pay tax debts, avoid arena eviction
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes avoided eviction from Gila River Arena after making good on delinquent tax bills and other unpaid facility charges.
