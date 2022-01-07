Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions

Vancouver center Bo Horvat (53), shown Dec. 2, 2014, and the Canucks haven't played since Jan. 1 due to COVID-19 postponements. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators both experienced another postponement Friday when the NHL announced that Saturday's matchup between the teams was pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 attendance restrictions. The league also announced that the Jan. 15 game between the Winnipeg Jets and Senators was postponed. Advertisement

"We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting canceled and us being off for a long time, we want to play hockey," Canucks captain Bo Horvat told reporters Friday. "We feel like we have a pretty good thing going right now and it just keeps getting delayed, which is frustrating.

"But we can't let this discourage us. We've just got to keep practicing, keep our legs under us and get ready for [next week's] road trip."

Current health mandates in British Columbia limit attendance at indoor sporting events to 50% capacity. The NHL previously said the games will be rescheduled for later in the season when those restrictions may be eased or lifted.

The Canucks and Senators haven't played since Jan. 1. Vancouver hasn't hosted a game since its 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 14.

"It's not ideal but I guess it's the way things are going right now," Canucks forward Tanner Pearson said.

In total, the Canucks have dealt with seven postponements since mid-December. Vancouver won't play again until Tuesday when it kicks off a five-game road swing against the Florida Panthers.

The Senators, meanwhile, remain in Ottawa during what should have been a five-game western trip for the club. The Sens have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that saw nine players and an assistant coach enter the league's protocol.

Ottawa's game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday was pushed back indefinitely because of the COVID-19 issues.

There have been 101 NHL games postponed this season because of coronavirus-related problems.