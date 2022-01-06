Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, shown Dec. 23, 2017, was one of four Ducks players added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19 issues impacting the Ducks. Anaheim announced Thursday that it placed center Sam Carrick, goaltender John Gibson, winger Vinni Lettieri and defenseman Hampus Lindholm in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

With the postponement, the NHL has postponed 99 games this season due to coronavirus-related issues. Only five of those matchups have been rescheduled to this point.

Also Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens extended their pause on team activities as the organization continues to combat a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens said that both the NHL club and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, won't return to the ice until practice resumes Sunday.

Currently, at least 22 Canadiens players and two coaches are in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Montreal halted team activities after its 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets put forward Jansen Harkins, defenseman Dylan DeMelo, goalie Arvid Holm and assistant coach Matt Prefontaine in the protocols Thursday. The Jets are scheduled to play at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.



In Vancouver, Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team. Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that Chiasson was held out of Thursday's practice due to the positive test result, but he hadn't been placed in the protocols yet.

Five additional players are on the COVID-19 list for the Canucks, who are set to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.