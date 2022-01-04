Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, shown Dec. 19, 2016, has compiled 19 goals and 34 assists this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in points this season, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday. Oilers head coach Dave Tippett told reporters that forward Derek Ryan also tested positive for the coronavirus. McDavid and Ryan were held out of Tuesday's practice and were scheduled to undergo additional testing later in the day. Advertisement

"They both tested positive this morning, so they'll have another test today and we will see where they are at," Tippett said. "Kept them off for precaution, and the way things are going here, this is a daily occurrence.

"When you play in as many cities and there's different rules everywhere you go, it's crazy. They just tell me if he's positive, then he's positive. When two of your four centermen are out and one of them is Connor McDavid, that's not a positive."

McDavid has compiled 53 points (19 goals, 34 assists) over 33 games this season. He is second only to teammate Leon Draisaitl in goals scored (25) in the 2021-22 campaign.

The 24-year-old McDavid also is a fixture on the Oilers' lethal power-play unit. He has notched five goals this season with the man advantage, and he is averaging 22:30 time on the ice.

Since returning from the league's COVID-19 pause, the Oilers have dropped four straight games -- all on the road. Edmonton is scheduled to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The Oilers started the season with a 16-5-0 record, but the team has posted a dismal 2-8-2 mark over the past 12 games.