Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice, shown Oct. 4, 2018, compiled a 315-223-62 record with the club.

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Paul Maurice stepped down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets on Friday after nine seasons at the helm, saying he was no longer the person to lead the team. Jets assistant coach Dave Lowry agreed to take over as the club's interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He was behind the bench for Winnipeg's home game against the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Advertisement

"If you'll allow me some arrogance, I feel I'm better positioned than anyone to know that they need a new voice," Maurice told reporters. "They haven't quit on me. But they need somebody that can get them to that next place."

Maurice, who had one year and about $3 million remaining on his contract, noted that the resignation was "100%" his decision.

Eight seasons. Five playoff appearances. Countless memories. Thank you Paul, for everything you have done for the team, the city, the province, and the sport. The positive impact you have left on our community and our organization will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/eHcnumHkgH— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 17, 2021

The 54-year-old Maurice was in his ninth season as the Jets' head coach, compiling a 315-223-62 career record in Winnipeg. Entering Friday, the Jets were fifth in the Central Division with 31 points in 28 games.

Under Maurice, the Jets reached the playoffs in five of his eight full seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals during the 2017-18 campaign.

Maurice previously coached the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs in 1,684 career NHL games -- the fourth-most in league history. He ranks sixth in career wins (755) and first in career losses (680).