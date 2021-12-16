Blackhawks, Kyle Beach reach settlement in sexual assault lawsuit

Former player Kyle Beach and the Chicago Blackhawks settled their lawsuit Wednesday, which claimed former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted Beach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup run, and that the team mishandled the allegations. File Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks and Kyle Beach, a former player who accused a video coach of sexual assault, settled their lawsuit, the parties announced in a joint statement. Blackhawks owners Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz, and Beach's attorney, Susan Loggans, released the statement Wednesday.

"The parties are pleased to announce that [Wednesday's] mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach," the statement said. "The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach.

"As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community.

"We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust."

Beach filed his lawsuit, as an anonymous John Doe, against the team May 7 in Cook County Circuit Court. He alleged that former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him and another player during the team's 2020 run to the Stanley Cup and that the team mishandled the allegations.

Aldrich, who resigned from the Blackhawks in July 2010, was convicted in 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is now on Michigan's registry of sex offenders,

An investigative report, released by the Blackhawks in October, stated that Aldrich sexually assaulted a former player, identified as "John Doe," during the Blackhawks' 2010 run to the Stanley Cup.

The report also stated that other members of the Blackhawks staff did not immediately act when they learned of allegations against Aldrich.

Several former Blackhawks executives, including ex-president Stan Bowman, and coaches linked to the scandal resigned over the last year amid fallout from the scandal.

In October, the NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million for "inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response in the handling of matters related to former video coach Brad Aldrich's employment with the club and ultimate departure in 2010."