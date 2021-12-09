Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Dec. 9, 2021 / 8:31 AM

NHL's Arizona Coyotes face arena eviction for tax debts

By Alex Butler
NHL's Arizona Coyotes face arena eviction for tax debts
Employees from the NHL's Arizona Coyotes could be locked out of Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., if the team doesn't settle city and state tax debts. Photo by Kyvuh/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes face eviction from Gila River Arena due to delinquent tax bills and unpaid facility charges, Glendale, Ariz., city manager Kevin Phelps said in a letter sent to the NHL franchise.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Arizona Republic about the contents of the letter, sent Wednesday to Xavier A. Gutierrez, informing the Coyotes president and CEO of the situation. The city said the team will be locked out of its arena if it doesn't pay the debts by Dec. 20.

Advertisement

The letter stated that the Arizona Department of Revenue filed a tax lien notice in excess of $1.3 million against IceArizona Hockey LLC for unpaid state and city taxes. IceArizona Hockey LLC is the company that owns the Coyotes. Phelps said that the city is owed $250,000 of the debt balance.

The notice shows that the Coyotes owe taxes dating back to June 2020.

RELATED Pittsburgh Penguins lose star winger Jake Guentzel to upper-body injury

Phelps' letter stated that if the Coyotes don't settle the debt by 7 p.m. EST Dec. 20, the City of Glendale instructed arena management company ASM to deny team employees access to the arena.

"We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error," the Coyotes said in a statement. "Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused.

Advertisement

"We will make sure that by [Thursday] morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure that nothing like this can ever possibly happen again."

RELATED New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes signs 8-year, $64M contract extension

The Coyotes started play at Gila River Arena in 2003. In August, the City of Glendale informed the team of plans to opt out of its joint lead agreement for the arena. The 2021-22 season is scheduled to be the team's final season at the facility.

The Coyotes host the Florida Panthers at 9 p.m. EST Friday at Gila River Arena. They also play in Glendale on Saturday, Wednesday and Dec. 23, three days after the deadline.

RELATED New York Islanders postpone games after players test positive for COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira put on IR after scary hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba
NHL // 11 hours ago
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira put on IR after scary hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital and placed on injured reserve Wednesday after a scary hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.
Pittsburgh Penguins lose star winger Jake Guentzel to upper-body injury
NHL // 12 hours ago
Pittsburgh Penguins lose star winger Jake Guentzel to upper-body injury
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Wednesday that star winger Jake Guentzel is "week-to-week" with an undisclosed upper-body injury.
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira stretchered off ice after hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba
NHL // 1 day ago
Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira stretchered off ice after hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left the ice on a stretcher after taking a violent hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
NHL // 2 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Mired in a multigame losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday.
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes signs 8-year, $64M contract extension
NHL // 1 week ago
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes signs 8-year, $64M contract extension
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Devils rewarded rising star Jack Hughes with an eight-year, $64 million contract extension Tuesday.
New York Islanders postpone games after players test positive for COVID-19
NHL // 1 week ago
New York Islanders postpone games after players test positive for COVID-19
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An outbreak of COVID-19 on the New York Islanders has caused the hockey team to postpone its games through at least Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced Saturday.
COVID-19 outbreak postpones Ottawa Senators' next 3 games
NHL // 3 weeks ago
COVID-19 outbreak postpones Ottawa Senators' next 3 games
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The NHL on Monday postponed the Ottawa Senators' next three games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, marking the first games this season that league officials have had to postpone because of the coronavirus.
Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has resigned from his role with the franchise and will enroll in an alcohol abuse program, it was announced.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel will be out nearly two weeks because of a left shoulder injury, the team announced.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss about three weeks after the star center suffered a lower-body injury during a game over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Djokovic, Nadal, Osaka in for Australian Open; Serena out
Djokovic, Nadal, Osaka in for Australian Open; Serena out
College football: LSU starting QB Max Johnson to transfer
College football: LSU starting QB Max Johnson to transfer
Ekeler, Mattison, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
Ekeler, Mattison, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
Saints waive WR Kenny Stills after drop vs. Cowboys
Saints waive WR Kenny Stills after drop vs. Cowboys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement