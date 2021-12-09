NHL's Arizona Coyotes face arena eviction for tax debts

Employees from the NHL's Arizona Coyotes could be locked out of Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., if the team doesn't settle city and state tax debts. Photo by Kyvuh/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes face eviction from Gila River Arena due to delinquent tax bills and unpaid facility charges, Glendale, Ariz., city manager Kevin Phelps said in a letter sent to the NHL franchise. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Arizona Republic about the contents of the letter, sent Wednesday to Xavier A. Gutierrez, informing the Coyotes president and CEO of the situation. The city said the team will be locked out of its arena if it doesn't pay the debts by Dec. 20. Advertisement

The letter stated that the Arizona Department of Revenue filed a tax lien notice in excess of $1.3 million against IceArizona Hockey LLC for unpaid state and city taxes. IceArizona Hockey LLC is the company that owns the Coyotes. Phelps said that the city is owed $250,000 of the debt balance.

The notice shows that the Coyotes owe taxes dating back to June 2020.

Phelps' letter stated that if the Coyotes don't settle the debt by 7 p.m. EST Dec. 20, the City of Glendale instructed arena management company ASM to deny team employees access to the arena.

"We have already launched an investigation to determine how this could have happened and initial indications are that it appears to be the result of an unfortunate human error," the Coyotes said in a statement. "Regardless, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused.

Advertisement

"We will make sure that by [Thursday] morning, the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of our bills and owe no state or local taxes whatsoever. And we will take immediate steps to ensure that nothing like this can ever possibly happen again."

The Coyotes started play at Gila River Arena in 2003. In August, the City of Glendale informed the team of plans to opt out of its joint lead agreement for the arena. The 2021-22 season is scheduled to be the team's final season at the facility.

The Coyotes host the Florida Panthers at 9 p.m. EST Friday at Gila River Arena. They also play in Glendale on Saturday, Wednesday and Dec. 23, three days after the deadline.