Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira put on IR after scary hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from the hospital and placed on injured reserve Wednesday after a scary hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Blackhawks team physician Michael Terry said in a statement that Khaira was discharged from the hospital Wednesday morning after undergoing "extensive testing." The team cited the NHL's concussion protocol when they put Khaira on injured reserve later in the day.

"Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira was released from Northwestern Hospital early [Wednesday] morning after extensive testing and returned home," Terry said. "Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery. At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play."

The incident occurred at the 6:10 mark in the second period of the Blackhawks' 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday night. Khaira's head was down as he gathered the puck in his own zone, and Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira's chin.

Khaira was knocked unconscious, with his head bouncing hard off the ice. There wasn't any sign of movement as Blackhawks and Rangers players scuffled near the center of the rink.

A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel attended to Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. Multiple teammates and Rangers players tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken to the locker room. Khaira was subsequently transported via ambulance to the hospital.

No penalty was assessed on the play. Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman fought Trouba about two minutes later.

"Personally, I was pretty shaken," Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said after the game. "I'm not going to lie to you. Just glad to hear he's doing OK."

The 27-year-old Khaira has notched two goals and zero assists over 18 games in his first season with the Blackhawks.