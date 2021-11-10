Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel will be out nearly two weeks because of a left shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday.

Hagel suffered the shoulder ailment during the third period of Sunday night's game against the Nashville Predators.

"We're going to miss him, but at least it's only two weeks," Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King told reporters.

Hagel has recorded four goals and two assists in 13 games for the Blackhawks this season. The winger agreed to a three-year contract in August that has an average annual value of $1.5 million.

The 23-year-old Hagel received the multiyear contract after a breakout rookie year in the 2020-21 campaign. In that season, he notched nine goals and 15 assists over 52 games with the Blackhawks.

"In a lot of ways he symbolized what we want our team to be." Brandon Hagel's relentless and hard-working play was the foundation of his breakout rookie season. #Blackhawks https://t.co/XnH4oYiTIr— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 8, 2021

Also Wednesday, the Blackhawks assigned defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs. The 24-year-old Kalynuk is working on his conditioning after being out due to a right ankle sprain.

"Let's give him the right opportunity down there to give him a better chance up here," King said.

Meanwhile, forward Tyler Johnson and defenseman Isaak Phillips were removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Phillips was then assigned to Rockford.