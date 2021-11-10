Trending
NHL
Nov. 10, 2021 / 10:41 PM

Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program

By Connor Grott
Former Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray had been with the organization since 2005. Photo courtesy of Anaheim Ducks/Official YouTube

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has resigned from his role with the franchise and will enroll in an alcohol abuse program, it was announced Wednesday.

The decision was reached after the Ducks placed Murray on administrative leave Tuesday, pending an internal investigation into allegations of improper professional conduct. The team hasn't specified when the complaints were made, or how many individuals came forward.

Earlier Wednesday, Ducks owner Henry Samueli met with Murray before his departure was made public.

"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob," Henry and Susan Samueli said in a statement. "We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind.

RELATED Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid 'investigation related to professional conduct'

"We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent general manager to lead us forward. We expect to complete this process no later than next summer."

The NHL released a statement shortly after the Ducks' announcement, linking the investigation back to its hotline used to report misconduct.

"We support the decision by Bob Murray to resign his position," the league said. "While we understand that he is seeking appropriate counseling and treatment for his personal issues, there is no excuse and there is no place in our league for the type of behavior that was recently reported through the NHL hotline.

RELATED Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury

"We thank the Ducks' organization for his prompt and appropriate response to the hotline reports. The league and its clubs are committed to a safe and welcoming workplace across the NHL and will continue to take any and all action to achieve that goal."

The 66-year-old Murray had been with the Ducks organization since 2005. He replaced Brian Burke as Anaheim's general manager in November 2008.

ESPN reported that Murray's behavior created a culture of abuse within the organization, and many of the initial complaints involved verbal abuse.

RELATED Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behavior," Murray said in a news release. "I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program.

"I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career. As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

Assistant general manager Jeff Solomon will serve as interim general manager while the Ducks begin their search for a permanent replacement.

