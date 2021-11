Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, shown Dec. 12, 2017, received the suspension for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev received a two-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Friday. The incident took place during the first period of the Leafs' 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning on Thursday in Toronto. Advertisement

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman hooked Marner before Sergachev immediately followed with a hit to Marner's head. Sergachev was assessed a minor penalty for the infraction.

Under the terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement, the two-game ban will cost Sergachev $48,000. The forfeited money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Sergachev, 23, has notched six points (two goals, four assists) across 10 games this season for the Lightning.

The former first-round draft pick has recorded 31 goals and 111 assists over 294 career games with the Montreal Canadiens and Lightning.

Tampa Bay has upcoming games against the Ottawa Senators (Saturday) and the Carolina Hurricanes (Tuesday). Sergachev is eligible to return Nov. 13 against the Florida Panthers.