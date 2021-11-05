Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Nov. 5, 2021 / 11:02 PM

Canadiens' Carey Price to rejoin team after entering player assistance program

By Connor Grott
Canadiens' Carey Price to rejoin team after entering player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, shown Jan. 24, 2013, voluntarily entered the NHL's player assistance program in early October. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price is preparing to return to the team after a brief stint in the NHL's player assistance program.

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Friday that Price will rejoin the club Monday. The superstar goalie will then meet with athletic therapists and create a plan moving forward.

Advertisement

Price voluntarily entered the league's player assistance program Oct. 7. The program -- jointly run by the NHL and the NHL Players Association -- helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other serious matters.

The team didn't provide an official reason for Price's entry into the program, but his wife, Angela, cited mental health in an Instagram post when it was announced the goalie would miss the start of the 2021-22 season.

RELATED Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games for illegal check

Price also was recovering from off-season knee surgery when the Canadiens' training camp began.

"He's coming off a surgery, so we've got to see where he's at with that," Ducharme told reporters Friday. "And then from there I think it's gym, then on the ice by himself, then with the goalie coach, with shooters, with the team.

Advertisement

"So there's a buildup for sure, and the timeline, it's tough to go deep and really have a plan. ... We're going to take a look at everything we can do to get him ready to play."

RELATED Buffalo Sabres trade star forward Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights

The 34-year-old Price has a career record of 360-257-79 over 707 career games (695 starts) with the Canadiens. The former Vezina Trophy winner has a 2.50 goals-against average with a .917 save percentage and 49 shutouts.

Last season, Price was instrumental in Montreal's run to the Stanley Cup Final, where the Canadiens lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

The Canadiens (3-9-0) are scheduled to host the Vegas Golden Knights (5-5-0) on Saturday. Montreal then plays the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

RELATED Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

Latest Headlines

Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games for illegal check
NHL // 1 hour ago
Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games for illegal check
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev received a two-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
Buffalo Sabres trade star forward Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights
NHL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Sabres trade star forward Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights acquired star forward Jack Eichel in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
NHL // 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was unavailable for Thursday night's game against the cross-town rival Philadelphia Flyers after testing positive for COVID-19.
Brad Aldrich's name removed from Stanley Cup after Blackhawks investigation
NHL // 2 days ago
Brad Aldrich's name removed from Stanley Cup after Blackhawks investigation
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Hockey Hall of Fame has removed former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich's name from the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the club's 2010 championship run.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19
NHL // 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby tests positive for COVID-19
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center and team captain Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Wednesday.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane exits COVID-19 protocol, nets hat trick vs. Senators
NHL // 3 days ago
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane exits COVID-19 protocol, nets hat trick vs. Senators
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Right wing Patrick Kane scored a hat trick the same day he came off the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to their first win of the season, a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators.
Blackhawks' owner requests removal of sex offender's name from Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
Blackhawks' owner requests removal of sex offender's name from Stanley Cup
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks want the name of former video coach -- and convicted sex offender -- Brad Aldrich removed from the Stanley Cup, according to a letter from team owner Rocky Wirtz.
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigned Thursday, hours after meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual abuse case during the club's 2010 Stanley Cup run.
Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol
NHL // 1 week ago
Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, the team announced.
Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie week-to-week due to lower body injury
NHL // 1 week ago
Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie week-to-week due to lower body injury
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals have listed star winger T.J. Oshie as week-to-week with an undisclosed lower body injury.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cleveland Browns agree to release WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland Browns agree to release WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not receive COVID-19 vaccine
Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not receive COVID-19 vaccine
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings
Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement