Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, shown Oct. 30, 2021, is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center and team captain Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Wednesday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the NHL's coronavirus protocols. The star forward missed practice Wednesday due to the positive test result. Advertisement

The 34-year-old Crosby had just made his return to the Penguins' lineup Saturday after having left wrist surgery in early September. He was forced to miss the team's first seven games of the 2021-22 season, and the Penguins posted a 3-2-2 record in his absence.

"I'm sure he's discouraged. He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold," Sullivan told reporters. "This just puts another roadblock in front of it, but we'll control what we can here. We've got capable people. And we're hopeful that Sid will return soon."

In addition to Crosby's positive test, the Penguins revealed that defenseman Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran defender, however, is asymptomatic.

Pittsburgh also is missing defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson, who remain in the league's COVID-19 protocol.

The Penguins (3-3-2) are scheduled to host the cross-town rival Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.