Brad Aldrich's name removed from Stanley Cup after Blackhawks investigation

Brad Aldrich, who was a member of the Chicago Blackhawks' coaching staff when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2010, was accused of sexually assaulting former player Kyle Beach during that postseason run. File Photo by Stephen J. Carrera/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Hockey Hall of Fame has removed former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich's name from the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the club's 2010 championship run. The Hall of Fame revealed Wednesday that Aldrich's name was covered in X's on Sunday, the same day that the names of the 2021 champion Tampa Bay Lightning were added to the Cup. Advertisement

Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wrote a letter to the Hockey Hall of Fame last week that asked for the removal of Aldrich's name on the trophy. In the letter, Wirtz said Aldrich's conduct disqualifies him from being on the Stanley Cup, and the franchise made a mistake by submitting his name.

Aldrich, who was a member of the Blackhawks' coaching staff when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2010, was accused of sexually assaulting former player Kyle Beach during that postseason run.

An investigative report released last week by law firm Jenner & Block examined the validity of lawsuits filed by Beach in May that alleged Blackhawks officials mishandled his accusations against Aldrich.

The report's findings were that senior leaders within the Blackhawks' organization failed to act immediately when approached by Beach, and Aldrich was allowed to step down from his role three weeks after the team's Stanley Cup victory.

Three years later, Aldrich was convicted in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 16-year-old. He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Aldrich's removal from the Stanley Cup is the latest fallout from the Blackhawks' scandal. Since Beach came forward as "John Doe" and went public with his story of abuse by Aldrich, Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman resigned from his position.

Former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville also offered his resignation as coach of the Florida Panthers in the wake of the investigative report.