Nov. 2, 2021 / 8:36 AM

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane exits COVID-19 protocol, nets hat trick vs. Senators

By Alex Butler
Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane logged three goals and an assist in a win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday in Chicago. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Right wing Patrick Kane scored a hat trick the same day he came off the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to their first win of the season, a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Kane, who missed four games, came off the list early Monday, scoring once in the second period and twice in the third period of the lopsided win at the United Center in Chicago. He also logged an assist.

"I'm feeling good," Kane told reporters. "I had a little bit of symptoms to start out and had to be out 10 days. ... I felt good, for the most part, through all of it.

"It's good to get a win. Even though I wasn't with the team for the past 10 days, you could feel not having a win weighing on us a little bit."

RELATED Blackhawks' owner requests removal of sex offender's name from Stanley Cup

Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel also scored twice in the victory. Veteran center Jonathan Toews logged a trio of assists.

"Finally," Hagel said of the Blackhawks win after an 0-7-2 start. "It's a good feeling to get the win out of the way, but it doesn't stop there.

"Hopefully a win will get our confidence back and just roll with this. It's a new month."

RELATED Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks scandal

Kane and Toews assisted Hagel for the Blackhawks first score with 50 seconds left in the first. Kane gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead with his first goal 2:09 into the second.

Kane slipped a pass to Toews near the right post to spark that score. Toews then fired a pass to Carpenter, who hit a one-timer toward the net. The puck was batted around before it found Kane. He ended the sequence with a quick shot past Senators netminder Matt Murray.

Toews and Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones assisted Hagel's second score 27 seconds into the third period for a 3-0 advantage.

RELATED Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president, resigns amid release of investigative report

Kane added his second score less than a minute later. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson received a pass down the left flank to start that sequence. He then fired a pass between the circles. Kane finished the play with a powerful shot past Murray's glove side.

Defenseman Victor Mete and right wing Tyler Ennis assisted left wing Alex Formenton for the Senators' lone score 19 seconds later.

Kane completed his hat trick 7:17 into the final period. Kubalik took off on a breakaway and split several defenders with a pass ahead for the star forward.

Kane gathered the puck on his left hip and flicked a wrist shot between Murray's legs to end the play.

Murray made 26 saves in the loss. Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves for the Blackhawks. The Senators (3-5-0) were 0 for 4 on the power play and took their fourth loss in five games.

The Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at the United Center. The Senators face the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minn.

