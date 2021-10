Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie, shown Dec. 31, 2019, suffered the injury during Wednesday night's overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals have listed star winger T.J. Oshie as week-to-week with an undisclosed lower body injury. The Capitals announced the injury update Thursday, a day after the team's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. During the third period in that defeat, Oshie blocked a shot by Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser off the outside of his right foot. Advertisement

Oshie limped to the bench, but the veteran forward didn't miss any shifts and finished the game.

The 34-year-old Oshie didn't participate in an optional practice Thursday due to the injury.

The Capitals are already missing top center Nicklas Backstrom, who is rehabbing from a hip injury. Washington head coach Peter Laviolette said Backstrom has been skating by himself, noting that the next step for the 33-year-old forward is taking part in a full-team practice without a no-contact jersey.

Backstrom remains on long-term injured reserve for the Capitals. He isn't eligible to return until Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Oshie has recorded four goals and two assists through seven games this season.